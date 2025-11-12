Sudhir Wins Top Honours as Best Honorary Consul in Uganda

Kampala: In a resounding endorsement of private sector diplomacy, Ugandan business tycoon Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia has been voted the nation’s top Honorary Consul General for his exemplary role in strengthening Uganda-Nepal relations. The accolade, announced by Public Opinions, stems from a rigorous three-month public survey that highlighted Ruparelia’s pivotal contributions to trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Appointed in February 2020 by Nepal’s President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Ruparelia presented his credentials to Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Hon. Sam Kutesa, in March that year. Operating from Crane Chambers in Kampala, he has transformed the Nepalese consulate into a hub for bilateral opportunities. “Sudhir is an inspiration to us and we commend him for connecting Uganda to Nepal,” one respondent in the survey noted, echoing widespread public acclaim.

Ruparelia’s impact is multifaceted. As founder of the Ruparelia Group a conglomerate spanning real estate, hospitality, education, and insurance with over 200 properties nationwide he has facilitated Ugandan exports to Nepal, created jobs for locals abroad, and hosted key events like Nepal’s Constitution Day celebrations in Kampala. His scholarship initiatives bridge youth from both nations, fostering educational ties, while his advocacy has elevated economic and political dialogues.

Born in Kasese to a Gujarati family, Ruparelia’s journey is one of resilience. Exiled during Idi Amin’s 1972 Asian purge, he returned in 1985 to build a US$4 billion empire, including Speke Resorts, Victoria University, and Sanyu FM. An honorary Doctor of Laws holder and 2019 Uganda Development Champion, his latest honor cements his status in the 2025 Uganda Development Champions Journal.

This recognition underscores the growing role of honorary consuls in Uganda’s diplomatic landscape, aligning with Vision 2040 goals. As Public Opinions opens nominations for its 2025/2026 journal, Ruparelia’s success signals brighter prospects for South-South cooperation. Watchdog Uganda salutes his trailblazing efforts in weaving economic threads across continents.