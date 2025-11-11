NWSC Announces Completion and Delivery of River Kagera Water to Mbarara

MBARARA; According to Engineer Dennis Muramuzi, General Manager of NWSC Mbarara, the 60-kilometre transmission stretch, which began construction in 2022, aims to enhance regional water supply.

“I am pleased to inform you of a significant achievement under the Kagera Water Project in the Mbarara area. As of 9:50am today, Tuesday, the project successfully delivered River Kagera water to the Boma reservoirs, marking the completion of a 60-kilometre transmission stretch from the border with Tanzania,” Muramuzi said.

“This milestone represents a major step forward in enhancing the region’s water supply infrastructure and improving access to clean water for the communities of Mbarara and the surrounding areas,” he added.

The Government of Uganda initiated the project on July 1, 2017, to pump water from River Kagera to supplement River Rwizi, which has drastically declined in water volume due to climate change and human activity.

River Rwizi currently produces only 18 million litres daily, insufficient to meet demand. The River Kagera supplement provides an additional 12 million litres per day.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to all teams, partners, and stakeholders whose dedication and collaboration have made this accomplishment possible,” Muramuzi said.

The announcement has restored hope among city residents, particularly in areas such as Katete, Kakoba, Kakyeeka, and Ntare.

The Government of Uganda secured a €68 million loan (Shs8 billion) from the French Development Agency to bring water from River Kagera, a water source shared between Uganda and Tanzania.

The project is expected to improve water access in the districts of Isingiro, Mbarara, and Kiruhura, with a production capacity of 30,000 cubic metres of water per day.