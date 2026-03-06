Lawyer Fred Muwema Evicted from Kololo Offices Over Shs1.4 Billion Rent Dispute

KAMPALA,UGANDA: Court bailiffs on Friday enforced a High Court order and evicted city lawyer Fred Muwema together with his law firm, Muwema & Co. Advocates, from their offices on Plot 50 Windsor Crescent Road in Kololo.

The operation follows a recent High Court judgment that declared the firm unlawful occupants and directed them to vacate immediately while paying more than Shs1.4 billion in accumulated rent arrears, damages, and mesne profits to the property owner, Downtown Investments Ltd.

Footage circulating online shows workers in grey uniforms removing the firm’s signage with hammers and crowbars, while office furniture, files, and other items are being loaded onto trucks for removal. The dramatic scenes have drawn significant attention across the city.

The dispute originated from a lease agreement signed in December 2014. Court documents detail repeated failures to pay rent on time, culminating in arrears amounting to approximately USD 148,300 (roughly Shs563 million at prevailing rates). After the landlord issued termination notices in May and July 2023, the firm continued occupying the premises, leading to a civil suit filed in 2023.

On February 20, Justice Patricia Mutesi of the Commercial Division ruled that the ongoing occupation amounted to trespass and wrongful possession. The court awarded the landlord the full arrears, Shs50 million in general damages, and mesne profits of USD 224,000 (about Shs851 million), calculated at a monthly rate of USD 7,000 from June 2023 through January 2026. The judgment also ordered immediate vacation of the property and payment of legal costs plus interest.

In response, Muwema & co-owned by Fred Muwema and Friday Kagoro and known for handling major election and constitutional cases disputed aspects of the ruling, claiming partial payments had been made and arguing that an option-to-purchase clause had been overlooked. The firm has indicated plans to lodge an appeal with the Court of Appeal.

As of this afternoon, private security has secured the premises following the removal of all firm belongings. The development has reignited debate about landlord-tenant obligations and enforcement of commercial leases in Uganda’s high-end real estate market.