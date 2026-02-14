NWSC’s MD Urges officials out of offices to address service delivery

KAMPALA, UGANDA ; The managing director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation has ordered officials to leave their offices and head into the field to address service delivery gaps across the country.

Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha issued the directive as he launched an extensive tour of operational areas this month, according to the utility’s official X account. Mugisha told staff that no one should remain comfortably in the office while customers are without service.

The tour, which began in early February, focuses on putting customer needs at the center of the corporation’s mission. Mugisha said the primary goal of the field operations is to ensure all efforts are directed toward client satisfaction.

The managing director traveled to several towns, including Mbale, Manafwa, Kapchorwa, Tororo, Busia, Bugiri, Jinja, Iganga, Kamuli and Lugazi. During the visits, he engaged directly with customers and staff to record feedback and inspect service standards.

Mugisha also reviewed ongoing water supply improvement projects and discussed planned infrastructure initiatives. He noted that the hands-on approach allows leadership to identify service gaps on the spot and discuss practical solutions with front-line workers.

In addition to infrastructure, the tour prioritized staff welfare. Mugisha held candid discussions with employees about operational challenges, emphasizing that a motivated workforce is essential for delivering excellent service.

Residents in the visited towns expressed optimism about the initiative, noting that direct attention from the highest level of leadership is rare. The corporation stated the tour sends a message that water and sanitation are essential rights and that service delivery must be efficient and inclusive for every Ugandan.