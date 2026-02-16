NWSC’s Dr Silver Mugisha calls for systems approach to Africa’s water crisis

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON; Effective management of water and sanitation in Africa is no longer just an engineering challenge but a critical decision requiring a systems approach according to Silver Mugisha, managing director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC).

Speaking at the 23rd African Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA) International Congress and Exhibition (ICE) in Yaounde Cameroon, Dr. Mugisha illustrated how a holistic management model is the only way to navigate the intersection of climate resilience, public finance and social equity.

He emphasized that this success depends on aligning technical aspects with institutional governance, financial stability and environmental stewardship.

The managing director argued that utilities must undergo a fundamental shift in their business models moving from traditional engineering-focused organizations to customer-centric service providers. This evolution, he urged requires a balance of policy, legislation and regulation alongside social and behavioral considerations.

According to Dr. Mugisha, the systems approach is the backbone of high performance because it treats water and sanitation management as an interconnected web of financial, environmental and technical elements rather than isolated infrastructure projects.

The success of this approach is reflected in the NWSC’s growth.

Since 2013, the corporation has expanded from 23 towns to 282, with a population served increasing from 4.5 million to more than 22.7 million. The utility’s annual turnover has grown from 121 billion Ugandan shillings to 649 billion shillings in the same period. By 2030, he said NWSC aims to serve 350 towns and 26 million people, with an asset base projected to reach 6.2 trillion shillings.

Water production increased from about 294,600 cubic meters per day in 2013 to 791,000 cubic meters per day in 2025. To support this volume, the total pipe network grew from 3,523 miles to 14,778 miles.