NBS TV Journalist Julius Kitone Dies in Road Crash among eight in Mbarara taxi crush

KIRUHURA; Kitone had been working with Next Media’s NBS Television for several years, steadily building a name for himself through dedication and professionalism. Colleagues described him as hardworking and passionate about storytelling.

The fatal accident involved a white Toyota Hiace taxi, registration number UBQ 016U, and a Mercedes-Benz Actros trailer, registration numbers KDQ 668L/ZH 5133. According to Rwizi Region Police spokesperson Samson Kasasira, preliminary investigations suggest that the taxi, which was heading from Mbarara to Lyantonde, attempted to overtake at a sharp corner. In the process, it collided head-on with the oncoming trailer traveling in the opposite direction.

Safari Mugyenyi, the Chairperson of Sanga Town Council, explained that the taxi driver appeared to lose control before crashing into the truck. First responders managed to retrieve four bodies from the wreckage, while another four victims were trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

One survivor, identified only as Sam, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for emergency treatment.

Local leaders attributed the crash to excessive speeding, noting that both drivers may have been moving at high speeds at the time of the collision.

The tragedy has left families grieving and the journalism community mourning the untimely loss of a colleague remembered for his ambition and commitment to his craft.