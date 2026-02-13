NWSC Expands network project to connect millions of Ugandans to the Katosi water supply

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The National Water & Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) and the French Development Agency (AFD) are in the final stages of expanding network project to connect millions of Ugandans to the Katosi water supply.

French Ambassador Virginie Leroy on Thursday toured the project and described the French-funded Package 2B works as a strategic investment that ensures water produced at Katosi reaches household taps in North and West Kampala.

During the visit, Katosi Plant Manager Joseph Tweheyo Baine said the plant has the capacity to produce 160 million litres of water per day but currently operates at about 52 percent capacity due to historical distribution bottlenecks.

He explained that the ongoing expansion project is designed to eliminate those gaps and match supply with growing demand in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The project, launched in February 2025, involves the installation of 70 kilometres of primary transmission pipelines and construction of major new reservoirs at Kanyanya, Kabulengwa and Mutungo.

The works are intended to bridge the gap between high production volumes at Katosi and rapidly expanding urban settlements.

Once completed, reliable water services will extend to rapidly growing areas including Kira, Kasangati, Gayaza, Matugga, Kawempe, Nansana and Wakiso.

Pipe laying is already underway in the Mpererwe–Kawempe–Nansana corridor, with substantial completion scheduled for August 2027. The overall estimated project timeline is 30 months, ending July 2027.

A key milestone will be completion of the low-level bulk water transmission pipeline serving Kiira–Kasangati by December 2026.

This line will serve Namugongo, Kiira, Buwaate, Bulindo, Mulawa, Kasangati and surrounding communities.

Ambassador Leroy commended NWSC’s performance and focus on value for money, noting that the investment includes a strong pro-poor component.

Co-funded with KfW, the initiative has already delivered 1,400 prepaid public standpipes and 64 public sanitation facilities serving approximately 450,000 people in informal settlements.

She said the 480 million euros invested by France through AFD reflects a long-term commitment to Uganda’s water and sanitation sector, aligned with the country’s Vision 2040 development agenda.

“The partnership between France and Uganda is built for the long term to meet the objectives of Vision 2040, with a shared ambition to develop sustainable infrastructures for the benefit of the population,” Ambassador Leroy said.

“This relationship of trust is the foundation of flagship projects that bring tangible improvements to people’s daily lives.”

The delegation inspected SOGEA’s works at the Kungu pumping station and the Kanyanya reservoir site. Excavation at Kanyanya Hill is complete and piling for the foundation of a 10 million-litre reservoir is ongoing.

At Mutungo Hill, foundation works are underway for a 1 million-litre elevated steel reservoir. Kabulengwa Hill will host a 2.5 million-litre reinforced concrete reservoir, with excavation works set to commence in February.

Alex Gisagara, Senior Adviser for Engineering Services at NWSC, described Package 2B as the missing link that ensures the massive investment at Katosi translates into actual water delivery for Kampala residents.

Following successful utilization of initial funds, the AFD board in December 2025 approved additional financing to increase plant capacity by 80,000 cubic metres per day and extend the network by another 50 kilometres.

The project also receives support from the European Union, the European Investment Bank and KfW.

The expansion comes amid rapid institutional growth at NWSC. Since 2013, under Managing Director Eng Silver Mugisha, the utility’s operational footprint has grown from 23 towns to 287 towns by early 2026.

Its asset base has expanded from Shs650 billion to Shs5 trillion, with more than one million water connections now serving an estimated 22 million people nationwide.

Under its 2024–2027 Corporate Plan, NWSC targets 1.1 million connections and service coverage for 24 million people.

Areas set to benefit from the Package 2B water improvement project span multiple operational branches across Wakiso and northern Kampala.

In Wakiso, beneficiaries include Bugembegembe, Kayunga, Wakiso Town, Kasengeje, Gombe, Mende, Nkoowe, Kasa Ngombe, Sala, Sanda Kavumba, Mpunga, Namasanga, Buyera, Muyomba, Kikokiro, Kapeke, Kiwazi, Kisimbiri, Kabowa, Najjemba, Nakasuga, Namusera, Kyoga and Banda.

In Kakiri, areas such as Kikumbampa, Sebi, Kigaga, Kakiri Town, Mpegwe, Nakyelongosa, Kambe, Nadangira, Kitereede, Busujja, Nonve, Naguru, Buwanuka, Vugamira and Bukalango are earmarked.

Under the Gayaza branch, Kasangati Town Council, Bulumu, Kiwamulimu, Namavundu, Kayebe, Kyankima, Kitegomba, Gitta, Nabutaka, Nalusoga, Buwagga, Bukemba, Majijje and Wampewo will benefit.

The Nansana branch covers Wamala, Katooke A and B, Gganda Nasere, Nsumbi, Kawoko, Kabulengwa, Kireka Biira, Nakabugo, Kyebando, Kabumbi, Yesu Amala, Naluvule, Ssenge, Masiitowa, Mutuyanye, parts of Nabweru and Kibwa.

In Kanyanya and Luteete branches, works will stabilize supply in Kanyanya Kiyanaja, Tula Road, Kakungulu, Mpererwe, Namasole, Mugalu, Mwaze, Namere Road, Katalemwa Estate, Komamboga, Kitala, Kanyanya Road, Kyanja, Nameere, Kiteezi, Lusanja, Masooli, Kitetika, Nangabo, Bamba, Bumbu, Kitagobwa and Nakanaku.

The Matugga branch will see improvements in Kiryagonja, Lwadda, Matugga, Buwuzzume, Kungu, Kito, Kirwanira, Kabunza, Wattuba, Namalele, Kikajjo Kabaga, Nekyesanja, Lubatu, Kabaganda, Wabitembe Kayanga, Jjokolera, Kiti Mayirikiti, Katta, Mawule Valley View and Green Estates, Jomayi, Kawanda, Kagoma Kanyogoga, Kivuru, Nkojonkojeru Mubende, Mabanda Kisimu, Maganjo and surrounding communities.

The works form part of broader rehabilitation, restructuring, rezoning and extension efforts aimed at stabilizing water supply in Kampala Water City and ensuring that production at Katosi fully meets the capital’s growing demand.