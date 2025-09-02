NWSC announces planned water supply interruption in Kampala

KAMPALA: The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) – Kampala Water has issued a public notice informing customers of a planned water supply interruption in several areas of Kampala. The interruption is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm.

According to the NWSC, the interruption is necessary to allow for system upgrade works and routine maintenance at the Ggaba water works. The affected areas include:

Parts of Lukuli, Salaama road, Namasuba, Ndejje, Busabala, Lubowa, Seguku Katale, Nalumunye, Bandwe, Bunamwaya, Kigo, Ndejje, Kyengera, Nabbingo, parts of Masaka rd, Najjanankumbi, Freedom city area and the surrounding areas

Ntinda, Kiwatule, Kulambiro, Kisaasi, Komamboga, Bukoto, Naalya, Kawanda, Lu-teete Masooli, Kyambogo, Kitagobwa, Kiti, Kabaga, Gyokolera, Katadde, Nabu-sugwe, Bulindo, Mayangwa, Kungu, Kira, Parts of Gayaza Road and the surrounding areas

The NWSC has advised customers to store enough water and use it sparingly during the interruption. The corporation apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the public’s understanding as they work to improve the water supply system.

Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements to minimize the impact of the water supply interruption.