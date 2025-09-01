NWSC kicks off $52M water project in Masaka

MASAKA: A long-awaited water project valued at nearly $52 million has officially commenced in Masaka City, with the goal of doubling water supply for the city and surrounding areas, the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has announced.

The project, funded by a grant from the French Development Agency, was initially scheduled to start in August 2020 but was delayed by tendering and bureaucratic issues.

Emanuel Mujuni, the NWSC’s regional manager for Masaka, said the contractor is now on site and that construction will begin within the next three months. The project is expected to double water production capacity from the current 8,000 cubic meters per day to 16,000.

The two-year project will pump water from Lake Victoria to address persistent shortages in the region.

“The Nabajuzi water supply infrastructure, which currently serves Masaka City, has outlived its lifespan,” Mujuni said. “The new project will be critical in addressing water scarcity and meeting both the city’s and the region’s growing sanitation needs.”

The first phase of the project will include the construction of major water reservoirs at Kako Hill and Kitovu, as well as a booster pump station at Kaziru. A 34-kilometer pipeline will transport water from Kaziru to a large reservoir at Kako Hill. The project will also expand the sewerage network in Masaka by 12 kilometers.

In the second phase, the project will upgrade water and sanitation infrastructure in Masaka, Lwengo, Kalungu and parts of Kyotera District. Smaller towns such as Lukaya, Butende and Kyamulibwa are also expected to benefit.

According to a 2021 study by Makerere University, some sub-counties in the area had only one reliable water source, causing pupils to lose learning time while searching for water.

Nyendo/Mukungwe Municipality Mayor Michael Nakumusaana said the project would ease water scarcity in his area. Former Masaka Mayor Godfrey Kayemba also welcomed the project, noting that the old Nabajuzi plant, built in 1956, could no longer serve the city’s growing population.