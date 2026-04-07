Mao confirms attendance for NRM Kyankwazi retreat

KAMPALA,UGANDA; Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao has confirmed he will attend the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus retreat scheduled for April 7–15 at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi District.

Mr Mao, who also serves as president of the opposition Democratic Party (DP), said on Monday that he had been invited to the meeting, which will be addressed by President Museveni and other senior leaders.

He thanked the ruling party for the invitation, describing it as a gesture of political cooperation.

“I confirm that I’ll be participating in the Leaders’ Retreat for the NRM Parliamentary Caucuses from 7th – 15th April, 2026 at NALI, Kyankwanzi District. I thank our sister party NRM for the kind invitation,” Mao said.

Invitations to opposition leaders are unusual in Uganda’s often polarized political environment and could signal efforts to foster cross-party dialogue.

Ahead of the retreat, Members of Parliament from the NRM and allied legislators gathered at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for verification, accreditation, and COVID-19 testing.

Newly elected MPs and party members flocked to the grounds in preparation for the retreat, which traditionally focuses on training, strategy sessions, and policy alignment.

The inclusion of opposition leaders such as Mao marks a rare step toward broader political engagement and could set the tone for more cooperation in Uganda’s parliament.

Legislators are expected to reconvene at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. before being transported by bus to National Leadership Institute (NALI), where they will spend a week until April 15, 2026. The retreat is designed to orient MPs for their roles in the 12th Parliament.

Among those who have reported is Brigadier General Emmanuel Rwashande, MP-elect for Lwemiyaga County in Ssembabule District.

Also present is Persis Namuganza, MP-elect for Bukono County, who is contesting for the position of Speaker of Parliament. She emphasized the retreat’s role in aligning both new and returning legislators.

Other MPs-elect who have reported include Wandera Sadala of Bugweri County and Samuel Kungu Bamuteze of Kigulu North.

The Kyankwanzi retreat, a longstanding NRM tradition, is expected to focus on aligning party leadership on policy direction and legislative priorities, with an emphasis on transforming Uganda into a higher middle-income society.