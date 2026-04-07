Museveni gives Shs10m to Ggaba victims’ families

KAMPALA: President Museveni has extended financial support of Shs10 million to the families of four children who were killed in the recent Ggaba daycare attack.

The funds were delivered by the State Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development in charge of Children and Youth Affairs, Mr Balaam Barugahara, who represented the President at a memorial service held at Ggaba Community Ministry compound on Monday.

During the service, President Museveni assured mourners that security remains a top priority and pledged that justice would be served against the suspect, who is currently in detention.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit,” Mr Barugahara said, quoting Psalm 34:18.

Mr Barugahara also announced that government had reopened the sister schools of Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre, a decision that was welcomed by stakeholders. The reopened institutions include Maranatha High School and Maranatha Christian Primary School, both managed by Ggaba Community Church.

However, he clarified that the daycare centre where the incident occurred will remain closed for now.

“That one will remain closed because it is a crime scene. We need to make a few changes to secure the children,” he said.

On behalf of the government, Mr Barugahara apologised for the earlier closure of the sister schools, acknowledging the disruption caused to learners and parents.

Pressure had been mounting on the Minister of State for Higher Education, Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo, following the decision to close three institutions after the attack.

The closures sparked concern among parents, educationists and child welfare advocates, who argued that while security concerns must be addressed, shutting down schools indefinitely risks disrupting learning for hundreds of children and could set a troubling precedent in crisis management.

As public pressure grows, government now faces the challenge of reassuring families while strengthening safety measures to prevent a recurrence of such a tragedy.