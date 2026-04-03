Muhoozi appoints Col Deo Akiiki as military attaché to Washington

KAMPALA,UGANDA; The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has appointed Col Deo Akiiki as Uganda’s new military attaché and defence advisor in Washington, D.C. The announcement was made on Wednesday night. He will replace Col Peter Sonko Buwungo.

In his new role, Col Akiiki will work to strengthen military cooperation, promote defence diplomacy, and advance Uganda’s national interests in the United States. He is currently awaiting formal diplomatic clearance before officially taking up the post

Col Akiiki has been serving as Military Assistant to Gen Muhoozi since February last year. Before that, he was the Deputy Defence Public Information Officer at the Ministry of Defence and has spent the last seven years as deputy spokesperson of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Since 2004, Col Akiiki has been closely involved with media relations, covering major military operations including the fight against the Lord’s Resistance Army in northern Uganda, the Karamoja disarmament programme, UPDF missions in Somalia, and Operation Lightning Thunder in the Democratic Republic of Congo.