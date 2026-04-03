Police reveal more details in Ggaba kindergarten stabbing incident

KAMPALA; Ugandan police on Thursday provided further details on a fatal stabbing incident at Ggaba Early Childhood Development Program School in the capital, Kampala, where four toddlers were killed.

According to Rachael Kawala, spokesperson for the Kampala Metropolitan Police, a suspect identified as Okello Christopher Onyu is in custody after allegedly stabbing and killing four children.

Kawala told reporters at the scene that the suspect had visited the school two days earlier seeking to enroll his child. “He was told to come back today. It is said he even paid the admission fee of his child and after that, he started stabbing the children,” the spokesperson said.

She added that the bodies of the four deceased children had been taken to the mortuary. “We are going to interrogate him to get the motive of attacking this day care center,” Kawala said.

Inspector General of Police Abbas Byakagaba, who visited the scene earlier, urged the public to remain calm and provide any information related to the suspect.

According to eyewitnesses, after carrying out the attack, the suspect fled to a nearby community, where he was apprehended by an angry mob attempting to lynch him.

Police and military personnel fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd before the suspect was secured and taken away in a police truck.