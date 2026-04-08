Mufumbiro’s wife Passes on after long battle with cancer

KAMPALA; Edith Katende Mufumbiro, the wife of Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro the Deputy Spokesperson for the opposition has passed away, leaving the community in sorrow. She died at 3:00 AM today after a brave and prolonged struggle with cancer.

Her loss has profoundly affected her family, friends, and the wider community. Edith was admired for her compassion and strength, as well as for her steadfast support of her husband, who has been a vocal critic of systemic injustices and government misconduct.

At the time of her death, her husband, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, remains in detention at Luzira Upper Prison, facing charges rooted solely in his outspoken opposition to injustice. His continued imprisonment amid this difficult period has sparked widespread outrage, with many raising concerns about his treatment and the broader crackdown on dissent.

The news was confirmed by NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, who expressed his sorrow over Edith’s passing in an official statement. Kyagulanyi described her death as a significant loss to their community and stated that Edith succumbed after a lengthy illness in the early hours of the morning.

Kyagulanyi also criticized the ongoing detention of Waiswa Mufumbiro, noting that he had previously requested bail to tend to his ailing wife, but these requests had been denied. Furthermore, he asserted that Mufumbiro was not at the party headquarters on the day of the alleged offense but was at Mulago Cancer Institute caring for Edith