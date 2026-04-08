Museveni to be sworn on May 12

KAMPALA, UGANDA; President Yoweri Museveni will take the oath of office on 12th May 2026 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, Kampala.

He won the January 2026 general election with 71.65 per cent of the vote, according to official results read out by Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama.

His closest rival, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the musician and opposition leader better known as Bobi Wine had 24.72 per cent.

The announcement was made in a statement by Alan Kasujja, Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, confirming that the ceremony will take place at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds under the theme, “Protecting the Gains, Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status.”

“Many dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend. The National Organising Committee led by Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President, Yunus Kakande, is busy preparing for the event,” the statement read.

The 2026 election marks the first time since 1996 that Museveni has surpassed the 70 percent threshold, improving on his 2021 performance where he secured 58.64 percent against Kyagulanyi’s 34.83 percent.

Historical results show fluctuating margins over the years. In 2016, Museveni won with 60.62 percent against Kizza Besigye’s 35.61 percent.

In 2011, he secured 68.38 percent, while in 2006 he obtained 59.26 percent against Besigye’s 37.39 percent.

Earlier elections saw Museveni maintain strong leads, including 69.45 percent in 2001 and 74.33 percent in 1996, when he defeated Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere of the Democratic Party.

Museveni’s continued hold on power extends his leadership to nearly four decades, having first taken office in January 1986 after his National Resistance Army seized Kampala, ending years of political instability