May 12 Declared a Public Holiday for Museveni Swearing-In

KAMPALA,UGANDA;The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has declared full readiness for the swearing-in of President-elect H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, with at least 30 international delegations confirming attendance for the May 12 ceremony at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Speaking at the Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday, NRM Secretary General, Rt Hon. Richard Todwong, said preparations are in advanced stages, with the party working closely with the government through the National Organising Committee to ensure a successful event.

“We are here to announce a very important function where we shall be swearing in our President-elect. This has been on the national calendar, and Ugandans have been waiting for it,” Todwong said, commending the government for what he described as “well-elaborated preparation and guidance.”

He emphasized that under Uganda’s multiparty dispensation, the NRM fully aligns with government efforts in organizing the event, noting that the party is an active member of the organizing committee.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, running from 8:00am to 2:00pm under the theme, “Protecting the gains, making a qualitative leap to higher middle income status,” with final preparations now underway.

President Museveni secured re-election with 71.65 percent of the vote as NRM registered victories across parliamentary and local government levels, cementing its political majority nationwide.

According to Mr Todwong, the party won 372 out of 529 parliamentary seats, alongside a presence in local governments, including 117 district chairpersons and the majority of councillors across the country. He described the outcome as “a victory not only for the President but across all levels of leadership.”

The inauguration will also mark the beginning of a series of official swearing-in ceremonies for Members of Parliament, LC5 chairpersons, and mayors.

NRM has invited numerous fraternal political parties from across Africa and beyond, many of which have already confirmed participation. These include South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC), Mozambique’s FRELIMO, Tanzania’s CCM, Rwanda’s RPF-Inkotanyi, Burundi’s CNDD-FDD, Kenya’s UDA, South Sudan’s SPLM, as well as China’s Communist Party and other liberation movements.

“This victory is not only for NRM but for Africans,” Todwong said, adding that the broad international participation reflects solidarity with Uganda’s political journey.

Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda, confirmed that 30 international delegations had so far confirmed attendance following invitations extended by the President.

She said the National Organising Committee, chaired by Head of Public Service Ms Lucy Nakyobe, has coordinated all logistical, diplomatic, and ceremonial arrangements for the event.

Invited guests include cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament (both outgoing and incoming), civil servants, diplomats, religious and cultural leaders, as well as ordinary Ugandans from across the country.

Security has been heightened in Kampala and surrounding areas, with the Uganda Police Force leading a multi-agency operation supported by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, the Special Forces Command, and specialized counter-terrorism units.

Babalanda assured the public that detailed traffic guidelines will be issued ahead of the event, while a nationwide publicity campaign is already underway through radio, television, and digital platforms.

In the lead-up to the inauguration, nationwide thanksgiving prayers have been scheduled: Friday for Muslims, Saturday for Seventh-day Adventists, and Sunday for Christians.

The NRM government also highlighted its performance record, noting that 88 percent of commitments under the 2021–2026 manifesto have been implemented, with remaining targets expected to be completed in the next term.

Babalanda called on Ugandans to turn up in large numbers, assuring that arrangements have been made to provide refreshments for attendees at Kololo.

“We urge all Ugandans to maintain discipline, calmness and peace before, during and after the ceremonies as we celebrate this historic occasion,” she said.