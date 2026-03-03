Parliament Accepts NGO Funding Bill, 2026 Ahead of 12th Parliament Swearing-In

KAMPALA, UGANDA; Parliament has formally accepted to take up the NGO Funding Bill, 2026, clearing the way for the draft to enter the House’s legislative agenda ahead of the swearing-in of the 12th Parliament members, scheduled from 13th to 15th May 2026.

The Bill, which seeks to introduce a new regulatory framework governing how non-governmental organisations are funded and operate in Uganda, was recently forwarded to the Office of the Clerk to the Speaker as part of the procedural requirements before it can be formally tabled for debate and possible enactment.

Speaking yesterday in Kampala, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa said neither he nor Speaker Anita Annet Among would publicly comment on the substance of the Bill at this stage. “How will I or the Speaker chair a House if we give our views on a matter before it? We will have lost the impartiality which is required of one moderating the debate,” Tayebwa said, emphasizing the need for presiding officers to remain neutral ahead of formal legislative consideration.

The development comes as Parliament prepares for the full swearing-in of the 12th Parliament members from 13th to 15th May 2026, a process expected to strengthen the composition of the House ahead of legislative business. The newly sworn-in MPs will be pivotal when the Bill once formally admitted proceeds through readings, committee review, and potential amendment.

The NGO Funding Bill has generated mixed reactions among lawmakers and civil society stakeholders. Supporters argue it will strengthen transparency, sustainability, and accountability within the sector, while critics warn that tighter regulatory and reporting requirements could constrain NGO operations and foreign partnerships. Observers note that the broader civil society environment in Uganda has already faced challenges, including reduced donor funding and heightened regulatory scrutiny in recent months.

Fresh updates on the process: Parliament has not yet scheduled a First Reading of the Bill on its Order Paper, and it remains under administrative review by the Clerk’s office. Lawmakers across party lines are reportedly engaging in informal consultations on the draft ahead of formal debate. Several parliamentary committees are expected to invite submissions from stakeholders once the Bill is tabled.

The NGO Funding Bill was petitioned to Parliament by political activist Nyanzi Martin Luther on 27 February 2026, when he submitted the draft to the Clerk’s office requesting it be introduced as a Private Member’s Bill and circulated among key parliamentary offices for consideration.