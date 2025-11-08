Missing Kenyan activists freed after 39 days in secret Ugandan military detention

KAMPALA; Two Kenyan nationals, Mr. Bob Njagi and Mr. Nicholas Oyoo, who had been missing for over a month following their abduction by armed men in the Kireka area of Kampala, have been safely released and handed over to Kenyan authorities after intense diplomatic engagement between Kenya and Uganda.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mr. Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs, confirmed that the two men were freed late Thursday night and are now in safe custody of Kenyan officials.

“The Government of Kenya welcomes the safe release of our two citizens, Mr. Bob Njagi and Mr. Nicholas Oyoo, who had been abducted by armed men around the Kireka area in Kampala, Uganda, on Wednesday, October 1st, 2025,” Mr. Mudavadi said.

“Following sustained diplomatic engagement between Kenya and Uganda, including a formal letter I personally addressed to Hon. Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda, both governments maintained open and constructive communication that has culminated in the safe release of our nationals,” he added.

According to the statement, the duo were released to Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda, H.E. Joash Maangi, and later escorted by Ugandan officials to the Busia border town, where they were received by Busia County Commissioner Chaunga Mwachaunga.

“The Government of Kenya expresses its deep appreciation to the Government of Uganda for the cooperation extended throughout this process, and to our diplomatic team in Kampala for their vigilance, commitment, and professionalism. Arrangements have been finalized to ensure the two Kenyans reunite safely with their families,” Mudavadi said.

The release of Njagi and Oyoo comes just days after the High Court in Kampala issued a habeas corpus order compelling the Ugandan government to produce the two men, who were believed to have been held at Mbuya Military Barracks.

The court, sitting under Miscellaneous Cause No. 0281 of 2025, had invoked provisions of the Judicature (Habeas Corpus) Rules and the Judicature Act, directing the State to produce the men by 8 a.m. on Wednesday or risk contempt proceedings.

However, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), through Col. Silas Kamanda, denied holding the two Kenyans, insisting that no records of their detention existed within military facilities.

“We have carried out investigations and searched all relevant detention facilities, records including lock-up registers and custody records, and found no entry relating to the said Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi between 1st October 2025 to date,” Col. Kamanda stated in an affidavit filed through the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Despite these denials, human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza, who represented the missing men, maintained that credible evidence placed them at Mbuya Barracks, where they were allegedly held incommunicado.

“The continued refusal to release them or even allow access to counsel is an act of impunity,” Kiiza said earlier this week, urging compliance with the court order.

Family members and civil society groups in both countries had expressed growing concern over the pair’s disappearance, which had strained diplomatic relations and sparked public outcry.

The Government of Kenya has since reiterated its commitment to protecting its citizens abroad, urging all Kenyans living, working, or traveling outside the country to stay vigilant and maintain contact with diplomatic missions for assistance and updates.

“The safety and well-being of Kenyan citizens abroad remain a non-negotiable priority for the Government of Kenya,” Mudavadi emphasized.

The circumstances surrounding the men’s abduction and detention remain unclear, but both governments have pledged to continue cooperating to ensure transparency and accountability in resolving the matter.