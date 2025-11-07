SP Rachael Kawala replaces Onyango as Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson

KAMPALA; The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abas Byakagaba, has announced a major reshuffle within the Uganda Police Force, affecting several key communication and command positions.

The changes are aimed at strengthening leadership, improving public relations, and enhancing operational efficiency across the force.

Rachael Kawala, who has served as spokesperson for the Wamala Region since 2020, has been named the new Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) spokesperson.

Kawala’s elevation follows four years of distinguished service in Wamala, where she earned a reputation for professionalism, transparency, and strong engagement with both the media and local communities.

During her tenure, she was credited with promoting proactive information sharing and fostering positive police-community relations, particularly during high-profile operations and public safety campaigns.

Replacing Kawala in Wamala is Lameck Kigozi, a seasoned officer recognised for his calm demeanor and extensive field experience in community policing.

His appointment underscores the IGP’s focus on strengthening regional communication structures.

Meanwhile, Patrick Onyango, the outgoing KMP spokesperson, has been reassigned to the Chief Political Commisariat, where he will head the publications unit.

Onyango’s new role will involve producing educational and public awareness materials to support the force’s community policing agenda.

Announcing the changes, IGP Byakagaba said the reshuffle is part of broader efforts to optimise performance and ensure that critical positions are occupied by competent, experienced, and innovative officers.

The reshuffle reflects ongoing institutional reforms under Byakagaba’s leadership, emphasising transparency, accountability, and rebuilding public confidence in the Uganda Police Force.