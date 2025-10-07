JUST IN: Justice Naluzze Replaces Beti Kamya as IGG

KAMPALA: President Museveni has appointed Lady Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala as the new Inspector General of Government (IGG), replacing Beti Kamya, whose four-year tenure ended on Tuesday evening.

Justice Naluzze’s appointment, confirmed by Mr Farouk Kirunda, the deputy presidential press secretary, marks a new chapter for the Inspectorate of Government, the institution charged with promoting good governance, accountability, and the fight against corruption in public institutions.

Ms Kamya, a former minister and strong critic of President Museveni’s government, was appointed IGG on July 15, 2021, replacing Irene Mulyagonja, who had left the position to join the Constitutional Court.

During her tenure, Kamya focused on strengthening enforcement of the Leadership Code and enhancing citizen participation in anti-corruption efforts through initiatives such as the “Expose the Corrupt” campaign.

Meanwhile, her two deputies — Patricia Achan Okiria and Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe — have retained their positions.

Justice Naluzze, before her new appointment, served on the High Court bench and is expected to bring a judicial perspective to the Inspectorate’s oversight and accountability functions.

Her appointment underscores the government’s continued emphasis on institutional integrity and anti-corruption reforms.