Kampala businessman, 27, remanded over forgery of Museveni letters

KAMPALA; A city businessman, Male Nicholus, has been remanded to Luzira Prison after appearing before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on charges of forgery and uttering false documents.

Male, who appeared before Grade One Magistrate, was accused of forging a letter purportedly signed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, instructing the Minister of Works and Transport to renew the contract of Nation Oil Distributors Limited (NODIL) to continue managing MV Kalangala for another 15 years.

According to the prosecution, the letter dated August 15, 2025 was a fabrication, and Male allegedly used it to mislead both government ministries and private entities.

Prosecution told court that on September 18, 2025, the accused, with intent to defraud, uttered the forged document addressed to the Minister of Works and Transport, falsely claiming it originated from the President’s office.

Investigations reveal that the same letter was presented to officials at the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and to the offices of Nation Oil Distributors Limited in Ndeeba, Kampala.

Court further heard that prior to the incident, Male had introduced himself to the Director of NODIL, claiming to work with the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and to have close ties with senior government officials. He allegedly promised to facilitate the renewal of the MV Kalangala management contract through his supposed connections.

The prosecution said the businessman’s actions were intended to deceive both government and private stakeholders into believing that he had presidential authorization to influence the lucrative ferry management deal.

Male denied the charges when they were read to him in court. The magistrate remanded him to Luzira Prison until November 17, 2025, pending further investigations and mention of the case.

The MV Kalangala a vital transport link between Entebbe and Kalangala Islands has long been under the management of Nation Oil Distributors Limited, and any renewal of its contract remains a matter of government oversight.