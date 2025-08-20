Ssekikubo Ditches NRM as Tribunal Upholds Gen Rwashande’s Victory in Lwemiyaga

SSEMBABULE: Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo has declared he’s done with ‘cupidity’ of the ruling NRM party, saying it has diverted from its original goals. “I have received a copy of the so-called ruling from the party tribunal, and it is laughable. It makes the NRM party look like it has completely lost direction. I am not talking about NRM anymore, I am moving forward ” Ssekikubo told Daily Post yesterday.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal upheld the victory of Brig. Gen. (Rtd) Emmanuel Rwashande as the party’s duly elected flag bearer for Lwemiyaga Constituency.

The ruling followed a petition filed by Lwemiyaga incumbent member of parliament Theodore Ssekikubo challenging the conduct and outcome of the recently concluded party primaries in the constituency.

Ssekikubo cited irregularities in the voting process, voter intimidation, and mishandling of results at certain polling stations.

However, the tribunal ruled that the election was conducted in accordance with the NRM’s electoral guidelines.

It also stated that the alleged irregularities did not substantially affect the outcome of the vote.

In its verdict, the tribunal declared that Brig. Gen. Rwashande’s win was legitimate and reaffirmed him as the official party flag bearer for Lwemiyaga in the forthcoming 2026 general elections.

Speaking after the ruling, Rwashande welcomed the decision, describing it as a victory not only for him but for the people of Lwemiyaga who entrusted him with their mandate.

He pledged to focus his campaign on unity, development, and improved service delivery.

“I want to thank the NRM Electoral Commission and the tribunal for handling this matter with fairness and transparency. My commitment remains to serve the people of Lwemiyaga with honesty, integrity, and dedication,” Rwashande said.

The tribunal chairperson, in delivering the judgment, urged party members to respect the ruling and rally behind the duly elected flag bearer in order to strengthen cohesion within the NRM ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The decision is expected to calm political tensions in Lwemiyaga, where the primaries had sparked sharp divisions among party supporters.

Brig. Gen. (Rtd) Rwashande will now carry the NRM flag as he seeks to secure a parliamentary seat in the 12th Parliament, with his campaign expected to emphasize peace, security, and socio-economic transformation for his constituency.