Ham Fences Off Nakivubo Channel Amid Mayor Lukwago’s Outcry

KAMPALA : Kampala’s Nakivubo drainage channel, long a source of flooding and frustration for city residents, is now the center of a high-stakes dispute.

Workers from Ham Enterprises have begun excavation and rehabilitation of the waterway, but the project backed by President Museveni has drawn sharp criticism from Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who claims the redevelopment bypasses proper legal procedures.

The Nakivubo Channel, cutting through the heart of the city, has for decades struggled with encroachment, blockages, and overflowing waters that disrupt businesses and threaten lives.

Hamis Kiggundu, popularly known as Ham, envisions a modernized, expanded, and beautified channel to ease flooding and restore order to one of Kampala’s most critical waterways.

However, Lukwago insists that no private developer, regardless of political backing, should undertake such a massive project without oversight from the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and other mandated bodies.

He warns that allowing the works to proceed unchecked could set a dangerous precedent and compromise transparency, environmental protection, and public interest.

Supporters of Ham’s initiative argue that the redevelopment will decongest the city, reduce flooding, and boost Kampala’s urban appeal.

They point to the president’s endorsement as evidence that the government considers the project a priority in solving the city’s longstanding drainage challenges.

The clash between Ham Enterprises and city authorities has left Kampala residents divided. While some are hopeful that Nakivubo will finally be transformed, others remain skeptical about the legality, accountability, and environmental impact of the ongoing works.

As construction continues, all eyes are on whether the businessman and city leaders will find common ground or if the Nakivubo project will escalate into a broader governance battle over urban development in Kampala