PICTORIAL: Ham, KCCA Partnership to transform Nakivubo Channel ahead of AFCON

KAMPALA: A collaboration between a local businessman and the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has given new momentum to the redevelopment of the Nakivubo Channel, a long-standing urban challenge now being transformed into a modern drainage system.
The project, spearheaded by businessman Dr. Hamis Kiggundu (Ham) with technical support from KCCA, is seen as critical to Kampala’s preparations for co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Recent inspection teams from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the African Nations Championship (CHAN) have provided guidance, noting that the channel’s upgrade to international standards is essential for the city to be a host.
The Nakivubo Channel has historically been a source of flooding, pollution, and safety hazards in the heart of the city’s central business district. The redevelopment aims to not only mitigate these issues but also to create a new urban corridor.
Public-Private Collaboration
A KCCA official praised the partnership, stating that such collaborations between public institutions and private investors are what Kampala needs to solve long-standing urban issues. The official added that the project’s impact will extend beyond AFCON, leaving a legacy of safety and functionality for residents.
Kiggundu, who is funding the project, said it reflects a commitment to national pride and community development.
“Nakivubo Channel has been a source of floods, insecurity and loss of life for too long,” he said. “This redevelopment is about giving Kampala a clean, safe and modern urban drainage system.”
When completed, the project will feature underground flood-control chambers, solid waste filtration systems, pedestrian walkways, and green public spaces. It is being hailed as a model of self-driven development, relying on local investment rather than foreign aid.