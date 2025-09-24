Speaker Among Urges Continuity as She Pledges 80% NRM Victory in 2026

KAMPALA: Speaker of Parliament and NRM 2nd Vice Chairperson (Female), Anita Annet Among, has reaffirmed the unwavering support of Ugandan women and youth for President Museveni, following his official nomination to contest as the NRM presidential candidate in the 2026 general elections.

Speaking before thousands of enthusiastic supporters who thronged the Kololo Independence Grounds for the nomination rally on Tuesday, Among praised President Museveni for steering Uganda toward peace, stability, and security over the past decades. She said these gains remain central to the country’s progress and must be safeguarded.

“We celebrate the peace and stability in Uganda, and the security that you have brought to our nation. As the women of Uganda, we assure you of our unwavering support and will stand by you when it comes to the vote,” she said.

The Speaker also rallied the youth, emphasizing their critical role in ensuring a decisive victory for the ruling party.

“The youth of Uganda are ready to support the NRM and ensure that this time we secure 80 percent of the vote. We come with energy and commitment, and we shall make sure we deliver the vote,” she said.

Her comments were further enforced by Charity Lenia, the NRM Flag Bearer for Vurra in Arua District, who represented the young people and reported to the President that his nomination is a “reaffirmation that the covenant between you (Museveni) and our people of Uganda still stands.”

Among further called on Museveni to continue consolidating the achievements made under his leadership, particularly in areas of peace and development.

“We want you, President Museveni, to continue protecting our gains. May the good Lord bless you, the NRM, and Uganda,” she concluded.

President Museveni, 81, was earlier in the day formally nominated by the Electoral Commission to contest in the 2026 elections, as he seeks to extend his four-decade tenure at the helm of Uganda’s leadership.

The Kololo rally drew massive crowds from across the country, reflecting the ruling party’s organizational strength and signaling the beginning of a spirited campaign season.