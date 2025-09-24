Bobi Wine Calls for Democratic Transition, Pledges ‘A Uganda for All’

KAMPALA: National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, widely known as Bobi Wine, has urged Ugandans to rise against decades of what he described as exploitation and misrule, framing the 2026 election as a defining moment for the nation’s future.

Speaking at the Electoral Commission headquarters in Lubowa shortly after his nomination, Kyagulanyi delivered a message of hope, defiance, and responsibility, positioning himself as the candidate to restore dignity and ensure accountability for all citizens.

“I thank you for the trust you have continuously placed in me ever since I offered myself for the presidential office in 2021,” Kyagulanyi said.

“Today, my heart is tasked with a deep sense of responsibility to respond to that trust. We are here to give Ugandans a real choice, to ensure accountability, and to champion service delivery that touches the lives of every citizen.”

Kyagulanyi accused President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled since 1986, and his allies of reducing Ugandans into “slaves on their own land,” asserting that the country’s persistent poverty stems from a crisis of leadership rather than a lack of wealth.

“For 40 years, one man and a small group of his relatives and friends have reduced the citizens of Uganda into slaves on their own land. Our problem is not lack of wealth. Our problem is lack of leadership — leadership that serves the people instead of terrorising them, leadership that uplifts citizens instead of exploiting them,” he said.

He recalled the violence faced by opposition activists in previous election cycles, naming fallen comrades such as Ritah Nabukenya and Frank Senteza, and urged citizens to honour their sacrifices by participating in the vote.

“Hundreds of our brothers and sisters were tortured and arrested. But we go to the polls because the other option is giving up. If we give up, the spirit of Ritah Nabukenya, Frank Senteza and many others would have been betrayed,” he said.

Kyagulanyi called for a “protest vote” against injustices and urged Museveni to allow a free, orderly, and democratic transition of power.

“I urge President Museveni to constitute a free, orderly and democratic transition of power. Let this be a democratic election and a free election,” he said.

He also pledged to fight unfair taxation, end patronage in employment, and build a system where merit—not connections—determines opportunity.

“Traders should not be exploited under unfair tax regimes. We desire a Uganda where jobs are not limited to a connected few, but where those qualified can serve their country. With your courage, sacrifice and the grace of God, we shall reach that new Uganda,” he said.

Kyagulanyi highlighted NUP’s grassroots investments, leadership training, and support for families of political prisoners as evidence of the party’s resilience.

The NUP leader will face President Museveni and other contenders including Gen. Mugisha Muntu (ANT), Nathan Nandala Mafabi (FDC), Elton Joseph Mabirizi (CP), and Robert Kasibante (NPP) in what is shaping up to be a heated 2026 presidential contest.