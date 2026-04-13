Christopher Okello denies murder charges

KAMPALA; A man accused of killing four toddlers at a Ggaba daycare centre has denied the charges as his trial opened in a landmark Mobile High Court session that has drawn both public attention and legal controversy.

Christopher Onyum Okello, 39, on Monday pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder before Alice Komuhangi Khaukha, who is presiding over the case. The charges arise from the April 2 incident at Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre in which four children were killed.

Prosecution alleges that Okello, with malice aforethought, caused the deaths of Eteku Gideon, Keisha Agenrwot, Ryan Odeke, and Ignatius Sseruyange, all aged between two and three years. The offences are brought under Sections 171 and 172 of the Penal Code Act.

The trial is being conducted under a newly introduced Mobile High Court framework, the first of its kind in Kampala, following the Constitution (Operation of Mobile Courts) (Practice) Directions, 2026 issued by Chief Justice Flavian Zeija.

Proceedings are taking place at Ggaba Community Church grounds, close to the scene of the crime, in a move the Judiciary says is intended to enhance access to justice and allow the affected community to follow the case more closely.

After entering his plea, the prosecution presented agreed evidence, including postmortem reports indicating that the children sustained traumatic injuries inflicted with a sharp object. The reports form part of the state’s case as it seeks to prove intent and cause of death.

Okello is represented by lawyers Richard Kumbuga and Sarah Awelo.

Authorities have put in place extensive arrangements to accommodate public interest in the case, including a 1,000-seat court area and large screens and speakers for members of the public outside the main venue. The hearing is scheduled to run daily for one week.

Earlier, Jane Frances Abodo inspected the venue to assess its readiness for the high-profile proceedings. Judiciary officials say the mobile court initiative is part of broader reforms aimed at bringing justice closer to communities.

However, the approach has sparked sharp criticism from sections of the legal fraternity. The Uganda Law Society has opposed the arrangement, warning that the setting risks undermining the fairness of the trial.

In a statement issued Sunday, ULS President Isaac K. Ssemakadde described the session as a “judicial lynching rally” and accused authorities of exploiting public grief.

“This is not public participation; it is the weaponisation of public grief to pre-determine guilt,” the statement read.

Okello was arrested on April 2 shortly after the incident. Investigators allege that he gained access to the daycare centre by posing as a parent before attacking the children with a knife.

He was committed to the High Court last week by Makindye Chief Magistrate Sarah Basemera after the prosecution confirmed that investigations were complete.

A mental health assessment has since found him fit to stand trial, dismissing earlier claims that he may have suffered from a mental defect.

The case has generated intense public interest, with families of the victims and residents of Ggaba calling for swift justice. At the same time, legal experts have cautioned that the highly charged environment surrounding the trial could raise constitutional concerns if not carefully managed.

The court is expected to continue hearing the matter throughout the week as both prosecution and defence begin presenting their cases.