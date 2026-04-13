Ggaba Daycare Murder trial All set

KAMPALA; Ggaba was placed under tight security on Monday as authorities commenced the highly anticipated public hearing in the case against Christopher Okello, who is accused of murdering four children at the Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre earlier this month.

A heavy deployment of police and other security personnel was observed across the area, particularly around the court premises, where access was restricted and thorough security checks were conducted. Officials said the measures were necessary to maintain order during the proceedings.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said the deployment was intended to ensure a peaceful hearing and safeguard everyone in attendance.

“We have deployed adequate security to ensure that the hearing proceeds peacefully and that everyone in attendance is safe,” Rusoke said.

“We urge the public to remain calm and cooperate with security teams,” she added.

The case has drawn widespread attention following the deaths of four children, which shocked the local community and prompted calls for swift justice.

Families of the victims and residents gathered early at the venue, some expressing grief while others voiced hope for accountability.

“This is a painful moment for us, but we want justice for our children,” said Mawanda, a relative of one of the victims.

“We trust the court will handle this matter with the seriousness it deserves,” he added.

Balaam Barugahara also emphasized that the case would be handled strictly according to the law.

“This case will be handled in accordance with the law, and all evidence will be carefully examined,” he said.