Electoral Commission Says All is Set for Parliamentary Nominations

KAMPALA ; Preparations and clearance of parliamentary aspirants are in full swing at district headquarters nationwide ahead of the October 22–23, 2025 parliamentary nominations.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it is fully prepared to conduct a smooth and successful nomination exercise, having procured all necessary logistics and deployed adequate personnel to support the two-day nationwide activity.

As the countdown to nomination day continues, EC headquarters in Kampala, along with regional and district offices, have turned into hubs of activity. Aspirants are racing against time to finalize their paperwork, submit payment receipts, and secure nomination slots.

At EC headquarters, long queues of hopeful candidates can be seen presenting bank slips for verification — a requirement before receiving official clearance receipts.

However, some aspirants have raised concerns over what they describe as slow and cumbersome payment verification procedures.

“They promised us that everything has been digitalized, but the work here is still very analogue, wasting a lot of our time. People have to travel all the way to Kampala to have their receipts verified,” one aspirant complained.

The clearance process does not end at the national level. Candidates must also visit their respective district and regional EC offices to book nomination times — a process many describe as hectic but necessary for an orderly exercise.

Despite these challenges, EC officials maintain that all systems are in place.

Regional Election Officer for Kampala, Kyobutungi Jennifer, said preparations have been thorough and expressed confidence in a successful process.

“We are very ready for the exercise. We have procured all the logistics needed. They are still in our stores, but we shall erect the shelters and finalize the setup at least a day before the nomination days,” she assured.

According to Kyobutungi, at least 20 candidates have booked to be nominated on the first day in Kampala District, while 10 others have reserved slots for the second day.

Some aspirants say early preparation has helped them avoid last-minute rushes. Independent candidate Sekidde Robert said he completed all requirements ahead of time to prevent delays.

“I decided to clear everything early and book the first day to avoid any inconveniences,” he said.

Similarly, Moses Mugisha Okwera, another aspirant, said he was ready and looking forward to nomination day.

With logistics in place and hundreds of candidates expected to be nominated across the country, the Electoral Commission says it is confident of conducting a transparent and orderly process as Uganda moves closer to the 2026 general elections.