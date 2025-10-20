NUP Fronts Florence Asio for Bukedea Woman MP

KAMPALA;The National Unity Platform (NUP) has officially unveiled Florence Asio as its new flag bearer for the Bukedea District Woman Member of Parliament seat.

This development follows the removal of the previous candidate, Mercy Alupo, from the national voters’ register under circumstances the party describes as highly suspicious and politically motivated.

According to Harriet Chemuntai, Chairperson of the NUP Election Management Committee, the party was forced to take the decision after what she termed as continued frustration and sabotage from political actors in the district, notably the incumbent MP and Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

“The party’s original flag bearer, Mercy Alupo, faced relentless interference that made it impossible for her to proceed with her candidature. We had no choice but to front Florence Asio, a strong and capable leader who represents the will of the people of Bukedea,” Chemuntai said during the announcement.

NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, commonly known as Bobi Wine, weighed in heavily on the matter while addressing supporters in Bukedea. He accused the Electoral Commission of not only failing to protect the integrity of the electoral process but also of colluding with ruling party actors and public officials to undermine opposition candidates.

“How can Anita Among frustrate two of her contenders, manipulate the system, and still run as an independent candidate without any accountability?” Kyagulanyi asked. “Bukedea does not represent corruption and impunity. The people here deserve better.”

Kyagulanyi cited similar instances of alleged electoral injustice, referencing individuals such as Charles Okidi and Nyinamahoro, whose candidatures he claims were similarly sabotaged. He called upon the Electoral Commission to explain its silence and apparent inaction in the face of electoral offences committed openly by public officials and civil servants.

“Why is the Electoral Commission silent when civil servants abuse their offices and participate in partisan politics? Why are electoral laws selectively enforced?” he asked, further demanding urgent reforms to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

He urged the people of Bukedea to rally behind Florence Asio, describing her as a candidate of integrity and a symbol of resistance against political suppression. “We are here to tell you that Florence Asio is your voice. Support her to send a message that Bukedea cannot and will not be dictated to,” Kyagulanyi emphasised.

The developments come amid rising political tension in the district, where opposition candidates have repeatedly accused security agencies and local authorities of intimidation, arrest, and voter manipulation. NUP has called for an independent investigation into the deletion of Alupo from the voters’ register and the broader conduct of the Electoral Commission in the district.

Kyagulanyi made these remarks as he proceeded to Kibaale and Kagadi districts as part of his nationwide campaign for the presidency, where he continues to highlight alleged human rights violations, political intimidation, and the urgent need for electoral reforms across Uganda.

As the 2026 general elections approach, Bukedea is expected to be a key battleground, with NUP positioning itself as a serious challenger to the political establishment.