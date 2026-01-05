NUP’s Ibanda Woman MP Aspirant Patricia Kenyangi Defects to NRM

IBANDA; The National Unity Platform (NUP) Woman Member of Parliament candidate for Ibanda District, Patricia Kenyangi, has defected to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), just 11 days to polling day.

Kenyangi, who has been serving as NUP Chairperson for Ibanda District, announced her decision following engagements with district and municipal NRM leadership.

The defection was confirmed on Saturday during a crossover event held at AK Gardens in Ibanda.

In the letter dated December 31, Kenyangi said she had taken the decision after “careful consideration,” requesting that her withdrawal as the district woman MP candidate be effected with immediate effect.

Speaking at the function, the acting Ibanda District NRM Vice Chairperson, Innocent Atuhe, welcomed Kenyangi into the party and attributed her earlier decision to join NUP to misinformation.

“She was misled by selfish individuals to join NUP,” Atuhe said.

“After several discussions, she has realized where she truly belongs and has decided to come back to the NRM party. We assure her that she will not regret this decision, and we welcome her to campaign for all NRM flag bearers.”

Addressing supporters at the same event, Kenyangi said her decision was based on personal reflection and dissatisfaction with NUP’s political agenda.

“I have decided to join the NRM after realizing that NUP’s agenda is just a coax. The party mainly concentrates on the central region while neglecting other regions. That is one of the major reasons why I chose to break away,” she said.

Kenyangi also dismissed claims that her defection was financially motivated.

“I have not been given any money by anyone to join NRM. This is a decision I have made on my own, out of choice and conviction,” she emphasized.

The Ibanda District NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) representative, Oubed Mabwana, described Kenyangi’s return to the party as a significant gain.

“We warmly welcome her to the NRM party. This is a great achievement for NRM in Ibanda District and a sign of growing confidence in the party,” Mabwana said.

Kenyangi’s defection comes as political activities intensify ahead of the general elections, adding momentum to NRM’s mobilization efforts in Ibanda District.