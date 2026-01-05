EC declares NRM’s Yasini Omari unopposed as it disqualifies opponents

KAMPALA; NRM member Yasini Omari has been declared unopposed in the race for Makindye Division mayor after the Electoral Commission (EC) disqualified his rivals over disputed nomination signatures.

Omari said that EC had upheld his complaint that other aspirants had used his signatures to support their own nomination papers. Under electoral laws, a candidate cannot endorse a rival’s nomination for the same position.

The disqualified candidates include NUP’s Bosco Lusagala. Others are: David Sabuka Tigatoola, Joe Juuko Nakibinge, Ismael Tamale Tabalamule, Malcom James Sewanyana, Phillip Nyika, Sumayiya Nabadda, Juma Kayima, Geoffrey Edu Semata, Haruna Ssebaggala, and Charles Luba Lwanga.

EC has maintained that all candidates were given adequate time and guidance to comply with nomination procedures and emphasized that adherence to electoral law is mandatory for all aspirants.

Omari welcomed the decision, saying it had vindicated his decision to seek legal redress instead of trading accusations in public. He urged his supporters to remain calm and said his focus would now shift to delivering services and working with residents of Makindye.

Omari had petitioned the commission in September 2025 arguing that several signatures appearing on the nomination forms of his competitors were lifted from his own supporter lists without his consent. He asked the commission to investigate the matter and nullify the affected nominations.

It is not clear whether any of the disqualified candidates intends to challenge the EC’s decision in court.