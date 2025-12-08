EC declares Jackline Mbabazi unopposed For Western Region older persons MP seat

KAMPALA; The Electoral Commission has disqualified Patrick Mutabwire Kyamukaate from contesting the Older Persons’ parliamentary seat in the Western Region after ruling that he failed to meet the minimum supporter requirements for nomination. The decision, communicated in a Nov 23, 2025, and signed by EC Chairperson Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, followed a formal complaint questioning the authenticity and exclusivity of Mutabwire’s supporting signatures.

The complaint, filed on October 30th, 2025, by Tuhairwe Jackson through M/S Alaka and Company Advocates, stated that four of Mutabwire’s alleged supporters Nsasira Hope, Boyana Benedicto, Muramagi Milton, and Kamuza Eldard Behangana had already endorsed the nomination of Mbabazi Jacqueline, who was also contesting the same seat. Mutabwire maintained that two of the disputed supporters had not endorsed Mbabazi and claimed the signatures were collected by his coordinator, but he failed to provide sufficient evidence.

Mbabazi’s unopposed declaration marks a significant turnaround in an internal political saga that has gripped the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) for months.

Just weeks earlier, she had emerged victorious in a tense repeat election for the NRM flag, securing 229 votes against Mutabwire’s 176. The impromptu poll was ordered by the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal, which had nullified her initial August 26 victory after identifying procedural inconsistencies in the first round of voting.

The Tribunal chaired by John Musiime with members Esau Isingoma and Nelson Kamuhanda ruled on September 24, 2025, that the first primaries failed to fully comply with party regulations. It directed the NRM Electoral Commission to conduct a fresh election within 14 days, reopening the contest between Mbabazi and Mutabwire.

The repeat poll ended speculation and restored stability within the internal race, but it did not end the broader contest. Mutabwire still planned to appear on the national ballot until Tuhayire’s petition shattered those ambitions.

According to the Electoral Commission’s findings, Mutabwire’s nomination lacked the constitutionally required number of supporting signatures from older persons in the region.

The petitioner, Jackson Tuhayire, argued that the shortfall represented a fundamental violation of the nomination guidelines set for special interest group elections. After verification, the Commission agreed, thereby invalidating the nomination and leaving Mbabazi as the only duly qualified candidate.

After reviewing submissions from both sides during meetings held on Nov 4, 10, and 23, 2025, the Commission confirmed that Mbabazi had been nominated on Oct 22 with ninety supporters, including the four contested names. Mutabwire submitted his nomination the following day with the same individuals listed. The EC ruled that a supporter cannot appear on the nomination papers of more than one candidate for the same seat.

Removing the four names left Mutabwire with only six valid supporters, falling short of the statutory minimum of ten under Section 28(1)(c) of the Parliamentary Elections Act. Consequently, his nomination was withdrawn, effectively removing him from the race. The legal battles between Mutabwire and Mbabazi have been ongoing. In September 2025, the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal nullified Mbabazi’s initial victory as the party flag bearer for the Older Persons MP seat, citing irregularities in vote tallying.

The repeat vote restored Mbabazi’s position, and now the Electoral Commission’s national-level ruling has sealed her political comeback.

Her campaign has consistently highlighted the urgent need to improve healthcare access for senior citizens, strengthen social security mechanisms, and protect elderly landowners from exploitation.

“Our senior citizens have contributed immensely to building this nation,” she said during her victory speech after the repeat election. “They deserve better healthcare, protection from land grabbers, and opportunities to live productive, dignified lives. That is the vision I will carry to Parliament.”

She plans to advocate for expanded community health outreach, stronger SACCOs targeting senior citizens, and legal reforms safeguarding property rights.