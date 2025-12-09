Museveni promises to construct barracks near Kibale to keep ADF in check

KAMWENGE; President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who is also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flag bearer, made the announcement while addressing thousands of supporters during a campaign rally on Monday 8/12/2025 at Kyabenda Primary School playground in Kamwenge District.

The President was accompanied by the First Daughter, Mrs. Natasha Karugire Museveni.

“For a long time, Kamwenge faced insecurity because of ADF incursions through the forests. But because of unity and a strong army, we have maintained peace,” the President said.

He added that the new barracks would “consolidate the stability that residents have enjoyed in recent years.”

President Museveni thanked residents for the overwhelming turnout and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

With peace restored, he said the government shifted focus to development but found persistent household poverty, prompting a renewed push for wealth creation.

“I am glad to see that many farmers here listened to our message, you have moved away from small-scale maize growing to coffee, fruits and bananas. This is the Ekibaaro I have been preaching, small land, commercial farming. Those who listened are now in the money economy. You should continue,” he emphasized.

As part of industrialisation efforts, the President announced that the government will also seek land to establish an industrial park in the district, alongside a presidential slaughter hub to support livestock farmers.

On infrastructure, he highlighted work done on major roads linking Lyantonde, Ibanda, Kamwenge and Fort Portal, adding that improvements to the Kyenjojo–Kihura and Rwimi roads are upcoming.

The President emphasized that irrigation is the country’s next priority, warning against the destruction of wetlands.

President Museveni cited local success stories such as Julius Akorinako, a retired District Inspector of Schools who transformed his livelihood by shifting from subsistence maize to commercial coffee farming. Akorinako now earns an estimated Shs40 million annually from six acres of clonal coffee.

The President also acknowledged challenges in the implementation of free education due to non-compliance by some school administrators.

One beneficiary, Racheal Natukunda from Kyenjojo, narrated how training in hairdressing and product-making enabled her to secure a small loan, start a salon and eventually employ another worker before diversifying into poultry.

“Natukunda was once hopeless. Today she is skilled, she employs others and she owns poultry. That is exactly what we want for our young people,” the President said.

He reiterated that government will continue prioritizing peace, infrastructure, skilling and household wealth creation.

The President also handed over NRM flags to parliamentary candidates, LC V aspirants, councillors and other party flag bearers in Kamwenge, formally endorsing them for the upcoming elections.

Frank Tumwebaze, the NRM Chairperson for Kamwenge District and Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, said the district’s progress stems from peace, unity and deliberate government interventions. He recounted how the UPDF neutralized ADF remnants in 2003, enabling residents to invest and work without fear.

Tumwebaze noted a major agricultural shift driven by the President’s Four-Acre Model, with more than half of households transitioning from maize to coffee.

Presenting the district’s profile, he said Kamwenge has 18 sub-counties and town councils, 74 parishes and 442 villages, with a population of 337,167 according to the 2024 census.

He highlighted strong political participation, recalling that about 78 percent of registered voters turned out during the 2021 presidential elections.

On wealth creation, he said Kamwenge has so far received over Shs19 billion under the Parish Development Model (PDM), with nearly 98 percent already disbursed to 18,625 households. The Emyooga programme has also benefited more than 15,500 members across 36 SACCOs.

Tumwebaze commended the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, for expanding access to education through new seed schools. Kamwenge now has 86 government primary schools and 11 government secondary schools, with five new seed secondary schools under construction. He said the goal is ensuring every parish has a government primary school and that no child walks long distances to study.

He acknowledged remaining gaps in health infrastructure and said the government plans upgrades and new facilities to serve underserved sub-counties.

Leaders also requested the elevation of Kamwenge Health Centre III to Health Centre IV, additional health workers and the establishment of an industrial park for agro-processing, including coffee.

Water access has reached about 66 percent of rural villages, with multiple piped schemes completed. Electricity coverage has also improved, with all remaining sub-counties set for connection in the next government term.

Tumwebaze concluded by reaffirming Kamwenge’s unwavering support for President Museveni and the NRM, saying the district remains committed to programmes that lift households into the money economy.