EC disqualifies Walukagga Out of Busiro East MP Race due to lack of minimum Formal Qualifications

KAMPALA; The Electoral Commission has thrown Mathias Walukagga musician, kyengera Mayor, and recently declared NUP flag bearer out of the Busiro East parliamentary race for lack of minimum formal qualification for the position.

Walukagga, had been selected by the National Unity Platform (NUP) as its official candidate over incumbent MP Medard Sseggona in party primaries.

In a formal communication issued and signed by Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, the Commission Chairperson, the electoral body stated:

“Test Walukaga Mathias presented for nomination had, by 23rd of October, 2025, clearly expired. Accordingly, Candidate Walukaga Mathias lacked the requisite minimum formal qualifications for the elective office of Member of Parliament as stipulated under Section 4 (1)(c) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap. 177. Candidate Walukaga Mathias therefore stands denominated.”

The letter, copied to Walukaga’s lawyers at M/s Alaka & Co. Advocates, M/s Nalukoola Advocates & Solicitors, and the Returning Officer for Wakiso Electoral District, ends a tense period of scrutiny that had cast a shadow over NUP’s freshly announced parliamentary flag bearers.

The decision comes just two days after the National Unity Platform (NUP) unveiled its parliamentary flag bearers a list that had triggered controversy when long-serving Busiro East legislator Mr Medard Lubega Ssegona was dropped in favour of Walukaga.

Mr Ssegona, who had earlier declared he would run as an independent following his loss at the party primaries, now finds himself thrust into the centre of a changing political landscape one in which the NUP-endorsed challenger has been ejected from the race on grounds of insufficient academic qualifications.

Speaking from his home in Naggalabi, Wakiso, after a three-hour consultative meeting with voters, Ssegona reaffirmed his bid with renewed clarity:

“I am contesting as an Independent in the 2026 General Election,” he said.

“I will soon launch my manifesto and unveil my comprehensive program for the Busiro East people. Our mandate is to ensure we remove President Museveni, who wants to turn Uganda into a monarchy.”

Despite stepping out of the NUP parliamentary race, Mr Ssegona clarified that he will remain aligned with the party’s broader mission particularly its presidential flag bearer Mr Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine).

“Even as an independent, I will support Hon. Kyagulanyi for president. At other levels, I have the freedom to support capable candidates regardless of party.”

This balancing act independence at the constituency level, loyalty at the national level reflects the increasingly fragmented nature of NUP’s internal politics.