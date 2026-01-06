UCC denies plans to block internet Ahead of 2026 elections

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has dismissed reports claiming that the government plans to shut down the internet ahead of next week’s elections, describing the claims as false and misleading.

In a statement, UCC clarified that the alleged notice circulating on social media did not originate from the Commission and should be treated as fake. The regulator urged the public to ignore the misinformation and rely on official communication channels for accurate updates.

On Friday, satellite internet provider Starlink restricted its services in Uganda following an order from the communications regulator, fuelling these concerns.

Authorities noted that while government continues to monitor the security situation as part of election preparedness, no decision has been made to disrupt internet connectivity across the country.

UCC reminded the public to verify information before sharing it and to follow official government platforms for credible announcements related to elections and communication services.

Meanwhile, the government has banned live broadcasts of riots, “unlawful processions” and other violent incidents ahead of the election, arguing that these could “escalate tensions and spread panic”.

However, the head of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) said reports of a possible internet blackout were “mere rumours,” insisting that the commission’s role was to guarantee uninterrupted connectivity nationwide.

“As of now, there is no resolution to switch off the internet,” UCC Executive Director Nyombi Thembo said.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Aminah Zawedde, also refuted the claims, stating that there is no directive from government to switch off internet services. She emphasized that spreading unverified information could cause unnecessary panic, especially during the election period.

She also stressed that only the Electoral Commission had the mandate to declare results, and broadcasting unverified or premature results was illegal.

“Freedom of expression must be exercised responsibly and within the framework of the law,” she added.

Despite the assurances, the main opposition party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), has launched an offline vote-monitoring app in case of a blackout. The app, called Bitchart, was unveiled by NUP leader Bobi Wine.

He said the app used Bluetooth technology to share images of the results forms from polling stations and voting data without internet access.

“As we all know, the regime is plotting an internet shutdown, as they have done in past elections, to block communication and prevent citizens from organising, verifying results, and demanding accountability,” he said in his New Year’s address.