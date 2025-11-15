EC Declares Nyamutoro Unopposed in Nebbi Woman MP Race

KAMPALA; The Electoral Commission has nullified the nomination of Abedican Mercy Rebecca as the Woman Member of Parliament for Nebbi District, citing failure to meet the legal requirements for candidature. The decision, communicated in a detailed letter dated 13th November 2025 and signed by EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, follows a petition filed earlier this month challenging her nomination.

According to the Commission, two individuals Ongiera Godfrey and Bedic Jimmy filed affidavits stating that their names and signatures had been fraudulently used to endorse Abedican’s nomination. The pair later appeared before the Commission, where they vehemently denied supporting her candidacy. During cross-examination, Ongiera further revealed he was a member of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and, therefore, could not have endorsed a candidate sponsored by the National Unity Platform (NUP).

When Abedican Mercy Rebecca was called to respond, the Commission noted that she did not provide satisfactory evidence to counter the claims made by Ongiera and Bedic Jimmy. As a result, the Commission found that she did not meet the requirement of having at least ten registered voters from Nebbi Electoral District supporting her nomination, as stipulated under Section 28(1)(c) of the Parliamentary Elections Act.

In a meeting held on 7th November 2025, the Commission resolved that Abedican was ineligible for nomination due to non-compliance with the law. Consequently, the Returning Officer’s earlier decision to nominate her was reversed.

With no other contender meeting the nomination requirements, the Commission directed that Phiona Nyamutoro be declared elected unopposed as the Woman Member of Parliament for Nebbi District.

The ruling has sparked debate in political circles, especially among supporters of both candidates, with some praising the Commission for upholding legal standards while others question the timing and implications of the decision.

Justice Byabakama emphasized that the Commission’s actions were guided strictly by the law and the evidence presented, reaffirming the body’s mandate to ensure free and fair elections.