Betika Contributes Shs 10 Million to Support This Year’s Kampala Hash Harriers Bash

KAMPALA; Betika, one of Africa’s leading sports betting and entertainment brands, has announced a UGX 10 million sponsorship for the Kampala Hash House Harriers (KH3) Hash Bash 2025, scheduled for Saturday, 29 November 2025, with the run starting from Silver Springs Hotel, Bugolobi.

The sponsorship includes premium Betika-branded jerseys for all participants, support for event logistics, and participation in the annual gala. The partnership underscores Betika’s dedication to promoting active living and community wellness in Kampala.

Hash Bash is the annual celebration of KH3, a vibrant group that brings people together through weekly runs, trail adventures, and social connections across Kampala.

Desire Akanduhura, Marketing Lead at Betika Uganda, said:

“Hash Bash represents the spirit of Kampala: movement, energy, and togetherness. We are proud to support an event that brings people outdoors, builds friendships, and promotes healthier lifestyles. We want to be present where Kampala moves and connects, not just where it bets.”

Wilson George Asiimwe, Hash Master of KH3, added:

“Hash Bash is about fun, fitness, and community. Having Betika on board helps elevate this year’s event and ensures more runners can enjoy the day. We look forward to welcoming everyone at Silver Springs on the 29th.”

About the Kampala Hash House Harriers (KH3)

The Kampala Hash House Harriers, established in 1986, are part of a global running tradition known for its friendly, non-competitive, and highly social atmosphere. KH3 hosts weekly runs across Kampala, attracting runners, walkers, and newcomers looking to explore new trails and enjoy an inclusive community.