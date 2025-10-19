NWSC MD Dr. Mugisha calls for coexistence, peace over partisan division in Bushenyi ahead of elections

BUSHENYI; The managing director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has urged Ugandans to prioritize coexistence and peace over political conflict, calling for unity ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking to reporters in Bushenyi, Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha emphasized the need to set aside partisan divides.

“We must look beyond partisan divides and respect one another as Ugandans, regardless of political, religious, or ethnic differences,” Dr. Mugisha said. He commended the Bushenyi community for promoting unity and working together while “shunning divisions based on religion, race, party, or culture.”

Other local leaders echoed Dr. Mugisha’s plea for harmony. Hajj Idd Bassajjabalaba, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for the Bushenyi–Ishaka Municipality, stressed the importance of embracing multiculturalism.

“We should coexist harmoniously, respecting one another regardless of tribe or political background,” Bassajjabalaba stated. He called on residents to treat each other with respect and focus on the development of Bushenyi.

Similarly, Bushenyi District Woman Member of Parliament Annet Katusiime Mugisha appealed for continued peace during the election period, urging the community to prevent political differences from causing lasting wounds.

“Election times should not leave scars or wounds on our communities. We must maintain unity and ensure that political differences do not divide us,” she said.