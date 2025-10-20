Greater Masaka zonal commander collapses, dies

KAMPALA – The Uganda Police Force has announced with deep sorrow the passing of Commissioner of Police Maate Godfrey, who until his death served as Commander of Sango Bay Police Operations.

The Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba, appointed CP Maate as Zonal Commander for the Greater Masaka region in July 2025 to help in policing the 2025/26 General Election.

CP Maate joined the first police officers to be taken to Jinja military school for training in 1998, he was later transferred to several districts including Kalangala, as a police commander. He also once served as Kasese District Police Commander and a regional police commander.

He has been known for heading the security team policing school examination around the country.

According to an official statement, CP Maate passed away yesterday in Kyotera District. The Force described his death as a great loss, noting his unwavering commitment, professionalism, and long-standing service to the nation.

“Commissioner Maate was a dedicated and disciplined officer who served the Force with integrity and excellence. His leadership at Sango Bay played a key role in maintaining peace and security in the region,” the Police said in a condolence message.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. The Uganda Police Force extended heartfelt sympathies to his family, colleagues, and friends during this difficult time