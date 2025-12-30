NWSC Commences UGX 11.4 billion Water project in Kanungu District

KANUNGU; The National Water and Sewerage Corporation has launched an 11.4-billion-shilling project to upgrade the water supply network in Kanungu, moving to eliminate a deficit that has left residents with half the water they require.

The project, which is anticipated to commence immediately, is expected to be completed within 18 months and it will be financed using National Water and Sewerage Corportion internally generated funds, amounting to Ugx 11.438 billion and will benefit approximately 282,000 residents.

According to National Water and Sewerage Corporation, the project will increase daily water production by 2 million litres, supplementing the current output of 1.5 million litres per day when completed and it will also include the construction of new reservoirs, pipelines and water production and distribution infrastructure.

While speaking at a press conference held at the corporation’s headquarters in Nakasero, the National Water Sewerage Corporation Managing Director, Eng Silver Mugisha highlighted the importance of quality work and timely delivery while cautioning against substandard execution and asked the contractor to deliver on time and at the quality and price agreed upon.

Eng Mugisha reiterated that the scope of the project is significant that will address some of the persistent water challenges in Kanungu District.

“I ask the contractor to deliver on time and at the quality and price agreed upon,” He emphasized.

National Water and Sewerage Corporation took over operations in the Kanungu area in March 2014 and is currently operational in 6 Town Councils and 10 Sub-counties which include Kanungu, Kihihi, Kambuga, Butogota, Kanyantorogo, and Nyamirama Town Councis and the sub-counties are Katete, Nyamirama, Kanyantorogo, Nyanga, Nyakinoni, Kayonza, Kihihi, Bugongi, Kirima and Kihanda.

The Kanungu Area currently has 6,521 connections and consists of two main branches Kanungu and Kihihi with sub-branches in Butogotoa, Kanyantorogo, Katete, Kambuga, and Nyamirama.

The total production capacity is currently about 950,000 litres per day, a system originally designed to serve Kanungu Town Council and part of Kanyantorogo and between 2014 and today, several upgrades have increased daily production from 950,000 litres to 1.5 million litres.

These interventions expanded service coverage from 157 villages to 230 out of a total of 295 villages. However, rapid growth and development in the area have outpaced the current system’s capacity and present water demand stands at 3 million litres per day, necessitating this new project, which will add 2 million litres per day to the existing supply.

Despite these achievements, there are significant challenges faced and these include, water rationing due to unreliable supply, exacerbated by expanded service coverage, an ageing system that is unable to meet current water demand and small-diameter pipes within the network causing low water pressure.

Given these challenges, National Water and Sewerage Corporation deemed it necessary to improve water supply services for the people of Kanungu and these efforts align with the Government of Uganda’s Vision 2040 goal of providing portable water to every parish.

According to National Water and Sewerage Corporation, they have allocated funds to implement the Kanungu Water Supply Improvement Project to enhance services in Kanungu, Kihihi and surrounding areas.

The Scope of Works shall entail redevelopment of the Mpangango water source to a capacity of 1 million liters per day, laying of new pumping mains from the Mpangango source to the Katete Reservoir, laying of new delivery mains from the Kateted Reservoir to the Kihihi reservoir.

Others include installation of a new 200,000-liter reservoir in Kihihi Town, Completion of the Kihanda Water Project, including installation of a transformer, extension of power by 100 meters, and laying of a new pipeline from Katete to Kihanda, laying of a new pipeline from Ahakatokye to Nyamwegabira reservoirs and development of the Matanda water source to a capacity of 1 million liters per day.

Eng Mugisha mafe it categorically clear that National Water and Sewerage Corporation’s strategic focus remains ensuring “Water for All” to support the socio-economic growth and transformation of Uganda.