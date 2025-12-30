President Museveni proposes law to recall underperforming MPs before end of term

MPIGI; President Museveni, who is also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential flagbearer for the 2026 general elections, has proposed the enactment of a law to allow the recall of non-performing leaders from office before the end of their term.

“Now I have a suggestion. There is what we call the ‘right to recall,’ where you recall an elected leader before the end of their term in office. If a leader fails to deliver results, we recall him or her. We can enact it into the Constitution because the provision was there during the time of the National Resistance Council (NRC),” President Museveni said.

“I suggest, and I don’t know if Parliament can do it, that if a Member of Parliament is not working towards what people sent him or her to do, they should be removed from Parliament even before the term ends. That law should be made,” President Museveni said.

Addressing complaints from residents about poor service delivery, the President partly attributed the situation to voters’ choices during elections.

“If you do not get services, you are partly to blame for voting opposition leaders. These leaders do not talk about your problems in Parliament,” he said.

President Museveni also responded to concerns regarding medicine shortages in health facilities and delays in the disbursement of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds, noting that corruption remains a long-standing challenge.

“Corruption is not new; even during colonial times, some leaders abused authority. That is why we deliberately returned power to the people through elected leaders from LC1 up to Parliament. Government mobilizes and allocates resources, but protecting them is the responsibility of all of us through accountable leadership,” he said.

He urged residents to support the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to ensure their concerns are addressed.

“Vote for the NRM so that your problems can be worked on,” the President added.

If enacted, the proposed law could mark a significant step toward strengthening accountability among legislators and improving oversight of service delivery in Uganda.