Police Warns Ugandans “Abusing” National Flag

KAMPALA, UGANDA; Ugandans using the national flag without authorization risk being arrested and prosecuted for abuse of the national symbol, according to Uganda Police Force.

The police through its Spokesperson, ACP Kituuma Rusoke, has echoed the voice of Hellen Seku, the national patriotism coordinator that the national flag is being abused in the ongoing political campaigns.

The national flag has been one of the symbols dominating political rallies of National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine. His vehicle and his entire entourage arrive at campaign venues hoisting the national flag for political rallies.

Even the thousands of supporters who attend Bobi Wine’s rallies come holding the national flag which has made it one of the outstanding symbols for their political campaigns. Today, ACP Rusoke said many Ugandans are ignorant about the flag and armorial ensigns Act which guides and protects national symbols.

According to Rusoke, police hasn’t opted to arrest and prosecute people abusing the national flag but have come out to remind them that the law exists and they can be charged for abusing the national symbol. Police said some people have mounted the national flag on utility poles something that abuses its value and importance because it is never removed even when it rains.

The National Flag and Armorial Ensigns Act, states that: “Any person who does any act or utters any words or publishes any writing with intent to bring into contempt or ridicule the national flag or armorial ensigns or any representation thereof commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years.”

The law further explains the unauthorised use of the national flag or armorial ensigns to mean “No person shall, without the authority of the Minister, use or permit to be used in connection with any business, trade, calling or profession the national flag or the armorial ensigns, or a flag or device so nearly resembling them as to be calculated to deceive, in a manner calculated to lead to the belief that he or she is duly authorised to use the national flag or armorial ensigns, as the case may be, in that connection.”

The person who contravenes this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding one thousand shillings or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and imprisonment.

Human rights lawyers, Dr Livingston Ssewanyana, who is also the executive director of Foundation for Human Rights Initiative (FHRI) and Lawyer Eron Kiiza, have castigated the police and all others condemning Ugandans for using the national flag describing the actions as political witch-hunt.

Dr Ssewanyana said all those speaking against use of the flag are diversionary because the national flag is a sign for freedom of expression and police condemnation is one of the ongoing sentiments law enforcement agencies are using to seek sympathy where there is none.

Eron Kiiza said police is just being used to witch-hunt the regime’s political rivals. He said the flag can be used for political or advocacy activities including using it for leisure. He said police should stop criminalizing patriotism expressed through the use of national flag.

The national flag and armorial ensigns Act further states that the minister may regulate the use of the flag and other national symbols. The Minister may make regulations-(a) prescribing the occasions upon which, the persons by whom and the manner in which the national flag or the armorial ensigns may be flown or displayed, as the case may be; and (b) prohibiting, controlling or restricting the use of the national flag or armorial ensigns.