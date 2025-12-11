Senior Presidential Advisor Nadduli Warns Byakagaba Against Police Brutality In Campaigns

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Senior Presidential Advisor on Buganda Affairs, Al Hajji Abdul Nadduli, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abbas Byakagaba, to take full responsibility for the conduct of security personnel during the ongoing electoral process, warning that failure to act could have serious consequences.

Nadduli expressed deep disappointment over what he described as excessive and violent actions by police officers against opposition supporters, particularly those of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and its presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

He said harassment, beatings, teargas attacks, and the destruction of supporters’ clothing are not only harming the public but also damaging the government’s relationship with the people of Buganda.

“I see elections are not as smooth with the opposition, especially NUP, as they are with my party, NRM. Byakagaba needs to talk to his men before it’s too late,” Nadduli said.

He cautioned the IGP against ignoring ongoing abuses, warning that he would personally be held accountable in the future.

“Byakagaba, what will you tell the people of Uganda when this government you are working for and hurting people with is no more? What will you tell families that have lost loved ones?” Nadduli questioned.

Highlighting the role of social media in documenting misconduct, he stressed that evidence of abuses is being recorded and stored, making it impossible for those responsible to evade accountability.

“I appeal to you, IGP, to take action because we didn’t sacrifice our lives in the 1980s to see our grandchildren dying in a joking way,” he added.

Nadduli also condemned what he described as deliberate attempts to push Kyagulanyi into remote areas, claiming the strategy is aimed at reducing his visibility among urban supporters.

He argued that such actions could instead boost Kyagulanyi’s popularity in areas where he previously had limited presence.

“I call this internal mobilisation, because if you push Kyagulanyi to remote areas, you are giving him a chance to be seen by those in remote areas,” he said.

The veteran politician further noted that the actions of security forces are worsening the ruling NRM’s already declining popularity in Buganda, a region where unresolved issues persist.

“NRM is trying hard to win back the hearts of Buganda people, but there are issues still pending that need to be fixed. President Museveni must arrange a dialogue with all stakeholders to resolve them,” he stressed.

Nadduli also raised concerns over security operatives allegedly hiding number plates during election operations, making it difficult for stakeholders to identify and hold accountable those breaking the law. He urged the IGP to immediately address the situation to restore trust and ensure a peaceful electoral environment.