NUP to sue EC over disqualification of Busiro East MP candidate

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has announced plans to challenge the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to disqualify its Busiro East parliamentary candidate, Mathias Walukagga, in the upcoming 2026 general elections.

The party will file a petition in the High Court, accusing the EC of selectively enforcing academic qualification requirements and targeting opposition figures.

Walukagga, a popular singer-turned-politician, was barred from contesting the Busiro East seat over alleged deficiencies in his academic credentials a move that has sparked uproar within the party and among its supporters.

Rubongoya questioned the EC’s consistency, citing the acceptance of academic documents from NRM Lwemiyaga County MP aspirant Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Rwashande, whose certificate from the 1980s issued under the UPDF was approved despite the UPDF not being formally established at the time. In contrast, Walukagga’s nomination was rejected.

“If EC didn’t have powers to verify Rwashande’s documents, when did they suddenly acquire powers to scrutinize Walukagga’s?” Rubongoya asked, highlighting what he termed a double standard.

He also criticized the Commission’s reliance on certification by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) without independent verification.

Rubongoya confirmed that NUP’s legal team is preparing a formal petition to the High Court.

“We know the people who are behind this. We are handling this legally and politically. The people of Busiro East will have the last laugh,” he said.

The EC cited unresolved concerns about Walukagga’s academic qualifications, particularly whether he meets the minimum requirement of a Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) or equivalent. However, NUP maintains that Walukagga submitted all required documentation and that the disqualification process lacked transparency and due process.

Rubongoya also raised alarm over what he described as escalating harassment of NUP supporters by security forces. He alleged that both the Uganda Police Force and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have disrupted campaign events, leading to arbitrary arrests and physical assaults.

“We are witnessing our supporters being arrested, and in some cases, beaten during lawful campaign activities. This intimidation is clearly aimed at weakening our movement and creating fear in communities,” he said, calling for immediate investigations into the alleged abuses.

The controversy has ignited strong reactions in Busiro East, a constituency seen as a political battleground. Maria Goretti Namusisi, a fourth-year student at Makerere University and active NUP supporter, expressed deep disappointment.

“If I could lend someone my academic papers just to qualify, I would. We don’t want Ssegona back,” she said, referring to the incumbent MP, Medard Lubega Ssegona. “He speaks about people’s issues, but never brings real solutions.”

Ssegona, who previously served under a different party, is now running as an independent after reportedly falling out with his former political allies. With Walukagga’s disqualification, the race in Busiro East has become increasingly unpredictable.

NUP now faces the urgent task of either securing Walukagga’s reinstatement through the courts or nominating a new candidate—a decision that could influence voter sentiment in the lead-up to the 2026 polls.

Political analysts suggest the case may have far-reaching implications beyond one constituency. “This isn’t just about academic credentials,” said Dr. Sarah Nalule, a political scientist at Makerere University. “It’s about the credibility of the electoral process, the enforcement of rules, and whether opposition parties are being held to a different standard.”

The High Court petition, expected to be filed within days, will test the EC’s adherence to legal procedures and transparency in candidate vetting. It also places a spotlight on the broader pre-election environment, raising concerns about political fairness and the role of state institutions in shaping electoral outcomes.

As the 2026 general elections approach, the Walukagga disqualification saga underscores growing tensions between Uganda’s opposition parties and electoral authorities tensions that could define the political landscape in the months ahead.