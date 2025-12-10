NUP’s Presidential Candidate Bobi Wine Accuses Security For Blocking His Campaign in Bunyangabu

BUNYANGABU; Robert Kyagulanyi, the National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate, has condemned security forces for allegedly blocking his supporters, other voters, and restricting his campaign movement during a campaign rally in Bunyangabu district.

Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, expressed concern over what he described as deliberate intimidation tactics aimed at silencing his campaign efforts.

On Tuesday, heavily armed UPDF soldiers supported by a few policemen were deployed at every junction along Fort-Portal-Kasese highway, ostensibly to prevent him from diverting to other areas and deter supporters from attending his rally at Busiita playground in Nyakigumba town council.

The party had planned to open its office at Nyakigumba, but after a long standstill with security forces, only Kyagulanyi and a few leaders were allowed to access the office.

Kyagulanyi accused the security personnel of employing these measures to create fear among the populace and delay his route to the campaign venue,Jockus Baluku, the Bunyangabu district NUP registry, confirmed that some of the supporters were denied access to the rally, citing road diversions and security blockades.

Kyagulanyi, who managed a brief campaign in the area, criticised the electoral commission for remaining silent amid these security excesses, which he says are targeted solely at him and his supporters.

The presidential candidate said he had left his home at 3:00 AM this morning with intentions to kick off his Tooro and Rwenzori campaigns on time, but his journey was diverted in Kyenjojo district on account of President Yoweri Museveni being in the area to campaign before meeting other numerous diversions.

Kyagulanyi accused President Museveni of trying to conceal his declining popularity after 40 years in power. He alleged that Museveni is working to block the world from seeing that he has lost political ground in the country, but he is now forced to block emerging political figures who are spreading the message of rebuilding the country.

He lamented the state of the country, highlighting the loss of key social services such as free education and medical care, which he says have been eroded over time.

Kyagulanyi rallied his supporters, urging them to share his message with others to ensure everyone stays informed and makes the right political choice.

He said the current intimidation should not demoralize them but instead make them strong, knowing that the future belongs to them.

Kyagulanyi promised that his government will focus on bettering the infrastructure of Bunyangabu so that the community can benefit from their agricultural practice.

Peter Mugasa, a NUP mobiliser in Bunyangabu district, said they found difficulty in accessing the campaign venue because the security denied them access.

He hailed those who attended the rally as strong Ugandans who are passionate about change.

Gladys Kabasinguzi, the Bunyangabu district Woman MP flag bearer, said they were determined to withstand all pressures until the election date.