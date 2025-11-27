NUP’s Presidential Candidate Bobi Wine Accuses EC of Bias and suppressing his campaigns

KAMPALA; Uganda’s opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi on Thursday accused the Electoral Commission (EC) and security agencies of bias and suppressing his campaign, allegations for which he did not provide evidence, as authorities countered that NUP has been violating campaign rules and endangering public safety.

In a public statement, the two-time presidential candidate who is better known by his stage name Bobi Wine, criticised Byabakama for instructing voters, particularly those linked to the opposition, to leave polling stations immediately after voting a move interpreted by NUP as an attempt to prevent independent monitoring, he accused officers of firing tear gas at his supporters earlier in the week “with no legal justification.”

“Their double standards are disgusting,” he said, adding that the EC chairperson Simon Byabakama had been “conspicuously silent” on alleged illegalities.

Kyagulanyi criticised Byabakama for warning citizens against crowding tallying centres, arguing that the Presidential Elections Act permits them to observe from 30 metres.

“If Mr. Byabakama is not ready to conduct a transparent election, then he should peacefully resign,” he said.

According to party officials, security forces have detained more than 400 NUP supporters, including campaign coordinators and aides.

Incidents in Kampala, Mbarara, Arua, and Lira reportedly involved tear gas, water cannons, pepper spray, and physical violence, even during largely peaceful rallies and processions.

But on Tuesday, security forces left the nation aghast when they set hounds on NUP crowd in Kawempe, an incident widely condemned as one reminiscent of apartheid-era South Africa when dogs were let loose to maul Blacks.

The Commission did not condemn the dog incident while addressing the media on Tuesday with Byabakama instead choosing to speak about breach of electoral laws.

Kyagulanyi argued that the EC’s actions, combined with the selective enforcement of laws, reveal an effort to tilt the election in favour of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“You cannot claim neutrality while your supporters are jailed, teargassed, and denied access, while the other side marches freely,” he said.

“It is either fairness or you resign.”

The opposition frames the demand not as a political tactic, but as a defence of democratic dignity and the rights of Ugandans to vote without fear.

NUP contends that charges against supporters ranging from “obstructing police” to “traffic offences” or “vandalism” are politically motivated, aimed at suppressing dissent ahead of the election.

Observers warn that continued selective enforcement and crackdowns on opposition activity could discourage voter participation, erode legitimacy, and weaken public trust in the electoral process.

For many Ugandans, the call for Byabakama’s resignation reflects a deeper demand for institutions that ensure transparency, equal treatment, and genuine competition, rather than formalistic democracy.

As the January 2026 election approaches, the response of the EC and security agencies whether tightening control or heeding calls for impartiality will shape the political climate.

Kyagulanyi’s ultimatum has transformed the contest from a race between candidates into a referendum on the integrity of Uganda’s institutions.