Tension and Dissatisfaction among Kachumbala voters after EC nullifies NUP candidate

KACHUMBALA; Tension and dissatisfaction are rising across Kachumbala County after the Electoral Commission (EC) nullified the nomination of National Unity Platform (NUP) parliamentary candidate Charles Ongelech, effectively clearing the path for incumbent MP Patrick Isiagi Opolot to run unopposed in the upcoming 2026 general elections.

The controversial ruling, delivered on November 25, 2025 by EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, followed a petition filed on October 31, 2025 by George William Atum.

The petition challenged the authenticity of signatures endorsing Ongelech’s candidacy, alleging that six out of the ten required nominators were invalid.

Following a review, the EC ruled that only four of the signatures met the legal threshold falling short of requirements under Section 28(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap. 177 thereby rendering Ongelech’s nomination “irregular” and null.

A significant number of Kachumbala residents say the decision has robbed them of the chance to choose a leader whose promises reflected their needs.

Ongelech’s manifesto emphasized improvements in education, access to health services, and youth empowerment, issues that many residents say remain urgent in the county.

David Oumo, a resident of Apade Village in Kawo Parish, criticized the ruling, accusing the EC of targeting opposition candidates.

“The Electoral Commission is no longer a body to trust. They’ve shown blatant partiality. People of Kachumbala deserve the right to choose their representative freely,” he said, adding that the community needs leaders who understand its struggles especially in education.

Jesca Kongai, another resident, referred to previously reported irregularities in Bukedea’s Woman MP elections.

“Why fear competition? Why not let people choose their leaders based on merit?” she asked.

Others accused the EC of aligning with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“The Commission is supposed to be neutral, but it seems they are working with the NRM. Our leaders fear competition, yet contesting is our constitutional right,” said John Otule Okapel.

Among the signatories who endorsed Ongelech is Peter James Okello, who says he now fears reprisals for exercising his legal rights.

“We endorsed Ongelech legally, but now we’re treated as traitors. The EC should return to the people and verify facts instead of sidelining candidates,” Okello said.

Speaking after the EC decision, Charles Ongelech expressed “great injustice” and confirmed he is consulting lawyers to challenge the nullification.

Ongelech also accused unnamed political actors of spreading misinformation to weaken his campaign.

“I am not withdrawing. The people of Kachumbala asked me to stand, and I will not betray them,” he said.

The petition hearing began on November 6, but Ongelech’s team requested an adjournment, which the EC granted, rescheduling it for November 7. The Commission later claimed that neither Ongelech nor his lawyers attended the reconvened session an allegation Ongelech strongly denies.

During the hearing, Atum’s witnesses testified that they had not endorsed Ongelech, and without cross-examination from the NUP side, their testimonies went unchallenged. This heavily influenced the EC’s final ruling.

As the situation settles, residents say the decision raises broader questions about fairness and transparency in Uganda’s electoral processes. Many believe the outcome undermines public confidence in a system that should safeguard democratic participation.

With Patrick Isiagi Opolot now positioned as the unopposed candidate for Kachumbala County, observers expect the controversy to fuel ongoing national debates on political inclusivity and the independence of electoral institutions.