32 NUP Supporters Arrested during Bobi Wine’s Campaign in Arua

ARUA; The campaign trail of National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Hon. Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, took a dramatic turn in Arua on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, as chaotic scenes unfolded across parts of the district and city. According to West Nile Region Police Spokesperson Josephine Angucia, the day’s events involved deviations from the agreed campaign route, confrontations with security personnel, and incidents of vandalism that led to several arrests.

Kyagulanyi’s campaign team had begun their day at Okazara Primary School grounds in Vurra Sub-County, Arua District. Although the venue had drawn anticipation from local supporters, he was unable to address the rally as initially planned. His convoy then moved to Ovisoni Trading Centre within the same sub-county, where he resorted to waving at crowds lined along the roadside.

From Ovisoni, the procession continued toward Giligili in Ayivu West Division, then onward to Ediofe Mission. The entourage later diverted to Onduparaka Trading Centre, another bustling location in Ayivu West, where Kyagulanyi again briefly greeted supporters. It was here, police say, that the NUP candidate attempted to access the City Centre using a direct route that had not been sanctioned during their earlier coordination meetings. Security officers blocked the route, compelling his team to In a surprising turn, Kyagulanyi abandoned his vehicle and mounted a boda boda. Wearing a motorcycle helmet that concealed his identity, he reportedly rode through the City Centre on a numberless motorcycle, eventually arriving at the NUP offices in Oli Central Division. There, he climbed onto the rooftop of an unfinished building where his office is housed and addressed enthusiastic supporters who had gathered in large numbers.

Despite earlier agreements on movement, Kyagulanyi advanced with a swelling crowd through Rhino Camp Road toward the day’s main rally venue at Inzikuru Stadium in Barifa. Police noted that portions of the crowd grew rowdy, and some individuals began pelting stones at police vehicles along the route.

By evening, four police vehicles had been damaged:

UP 03271 at 16:59 hours (Arua CPS SD Ref. 65/19/11/2025)

UP M/V 03346 at 17:34 hours (Arua CPS SD Ref. 70/19/11/2025)

UP M/V 00173 at 17:35 hours (Arua CPS SD Ref. 71/19/11/2025)

UP M/V 7697 (Arua CPS SD Ref. 78/19/11/2025)

The West Nile Regional Police Command has since opened separate cases of malicious damage to government property. Angucia confirmed that CCTV footage from various locations has been instrumental in identifying suspects. Thirty-two individuals have already been apprehended and are being held at Arua Central Police Station as investigations proceed.

The Inspector of Motor Vehicles is expected to assess all damaged cars, while efforts to track additional suspects continue. Scene of crime officers have finalized documentation related to the incidents.

Despite the tension and disruptions, police stated that no injuries were recorded and the campaign event eventually concluded without further confrontation.

Angucia emphasized the importance of respecting campaign guidelines, saying: “We urge all political actors and their supporters to desist from violence, disorderly conduct, and any acts that threaten public safety or disrupt the rights of other citizens. Elections must be conducted in a peaceful and lawful manner.”