NUP Supporters attacked by Armed Gangs during Campaign in Gulu

GULU: Violence surrounding the campaign trail of National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi intensified on Saturday after armed gangs attacked his rally venue in Gulu City and security forces blocked him from accessing the area, raising fresh concerns about the political climate ahead of the 2026 elections.

At least five supporters of the National Unity Platform were injured on Saturday after groups of street gangs armed with sticks and other crude weapons attacked Robert Kyagulanyi’s campaign team in Gulu City.

Several party supporters were left bleeding and were later taken for treatment.

Bobi Wine said the scenes in Gulu represented what he termed “a wider pattern of state-enabled violence” targeting his campaign.

“This is what Museveni and his fellow criminals are doing to the people of Uganda,” he said in a statement issued shortly after the clashes.

He added: “Earlier this week, the military attacked and vandalised our office in Gulu City. This morning, they deployed goons who started beating up our people. In the afternoon, they raided the venue, beat up our people, vandalised our sound system and stole several items.”

He said one of the injured was a campaign driver who had not regained consciousness by the time of his statement.

“As we approached Gulu City, these criminals in police and military uniform attacked us with sticks and stones and started beating up our people. One of the thugs hit me with a stick on the face. Dan Magic was hit on the head. Several comrades are hospitalised,” he said.

The DJ was caught up in a crowd of stick-wielding “goons” and security personal including UPDF soldiers toting both assault rifles and huge sticks forcing Bobi Wine to fight his way in to rescue the compatriot.

The commotion followed an earlier standoff at the Bank of Uganda branch junction along Airfield Road, where Mr Kyagulanyi’s convoy was intercepted by UPDF soldiers and police.

The presidential candidate later proceeded to the rally on foot, walking nearly five kilometres alongside supporters.

Security agencies had not issued a public response to the allegations by press time.